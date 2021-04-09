Connect with us

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has passed away

Published

56 mins ago

 on

Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh has died.

He married Queen Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. He retired from public engagements in 2017. The couple had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

