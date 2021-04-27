Movies & TV
Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – See All the 27th Screen Actors Guide Award Winners
The 2021 Screen Actors Guide Awards took place over the weekend with “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” lead cast Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman winning the awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female and Male Actor in a Leading Role, respectively.
The Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category was won by “The Trial of the Chicago 7” while Daniel Kaluuya earned the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
See the list of winners below:
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – WINNER
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Steven Yeun, “Minari”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – WINNER
Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark” – WINNER
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” – WINNER
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
“Da 5 Bloods”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“Minari”
“One Night in Miami”
Outstanding performance by a cast in a drama series
“The Crown” – WINNER
“Better Call Saul”
“Bridgerton”
“Lovecraft Country”
“Ozark”
Outstanding performance by a cast in a comedy series
“Schitt’s Creek” – WINNER
“Dead to Me”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Great”
“Ted Lasso”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” – WINNER
Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7″
Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” – WINNER
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Helena Zengel, “News of the World”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – WINNER
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – WINNER
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” – WINNER
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”
Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” – WINNER
Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
“Wonder Woman 1984″ – WINNER
“Da 5 Bloods”
“Mulan”
“News of the World”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7″
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
“The Mandalorian” – WINNER
“The Boys”
“Cobra Kai”
“Lovecraft Country”
“Westworld”