Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – See All the 27th Screen Actors Guide Award Winners

The 2021 Screen Actors Guide Awards took place over the weekend with “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” lead cast Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman winning the awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female and Male Actor in a Leading Role, respectively.

The Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category was won by “The Trial of the Chicago 7” while Daniel Kaluuya earned the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

See the list of winners below: