BNWeekInReview: All the Stories You Should Read on BellaNaija this Week

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Hello BNers!

It’s another weekend and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week. Yay!

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this last week in March.

#ProphetessTheMovie: All the Head-Turning Looks from the Premiere of “Prophetess”

Everyone is Talking about Seyi Shay’s Remark on “Nigerian Idol” & Here’s What She Has to Say About it

Francis Ngannou is Now the Third African UFC Champion 💪🏾

#DiscoverWithBN: Meet Monica Ogah, Winner of the 4th MTN Project Fame West Africa

Woli Arole Is Engaged!

From Mo’Hits to Mavin Records – Don Jazzy details his Journey in the First Episode of his “BlackBox Interview”

People Have a Lot of Thoughts about Regé-Jean Page’s Exclusion from “Bridgerton” Season 2

8 Nollywood Titles Coming to Netflix this April

Don Jazzy Reveals he Was Married at 20

Cheering Fans, Huge Concert & DSSRS Award: Burna Boy’s Port Harcourt Homecoming in Photos

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s “The Perfect Nine: The Epic of Gikuyu and Mumbi” longlisted for 2021 International Booker Prize

Congratulations to Nigeria’s Super Eagles on their Win & Qualification for AFCON 2022

Going Strong! Busola & Timi Dakolo Swap Sweet Anniversary Messages

Juliet Ehimuan Dropped All These Nuggets During Our Live Twitter Chat

Why Nigerians are Calling on the Resignation of CCT Chairman Danladi Umar

Danladi Umar

Friends, Love & A Surprise Dinner – That’s How Mabel Makun Spent Her Birthday

5 Things you Can Do Today to Get to the Top of your Industry

Shatta Wale says Forthcoming Project “Gift Of God (GOG)” will be His Retirement Album

Photo Credit: @shattawalenima | Manuel Photography

Burna Boy Got A Nomination For the 2021 BRIT Awards | See Full List

Photo Credit: Joshua Malcolm (@josh_snaps)

It’s a Baby Boy for Dotman & His Partner Madisyn

Photo Credit: @dotmanofficial | Instagram

Deadline for NIN-SIM card Linkage has been Extended to May 6

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Olugbenga Agboola, Burna Boy make Forbes Africa’s ‘100 Innovations, Inventions and Icons’ list

Mr Eazi gets certified for selling over 1.4m unit of his songs “Leg Over” & “Decline” in the UK

The Sequel to “The Ghost and the Tout” is on its Way!

