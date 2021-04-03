Music
#BNWeekInReview: All the Stories You Should Read on BellaNaija this Week
Hello BNers!
It’s another weekend and we’re so happy to share the scoop with you this week. Yay!
In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.
On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.
Now, let us take you through everything that happened this last week in March.
#ProphetessTheMovie: All the Head-Turning Looks from the Premiere of “Prophetess”
Everyone is Talking about Seyi Shay’s Remark on “Nigerian Idol” & Here’s What She Has to Say About it
Francis Ngannou is Now the Third African UFC Champion 💪🏾
#DiscoverWithBN: Meet Monica Ogah, Winner of the 4th MTN Project Fame West Africa
Woli Arole Is Engaged!
From Mo’Hits to Mavin Records – Don Jazzy details his Journey in the First Episode of his “BlackBox Interview”
People Have a Lot of Thoughts about Regé-Jean Page’s Exclusion from “Bridgerton” Season 2
8 Nollywood Titles Coming to Netflix this April
Don Jazzy Reveals he Was Married at 20
Cheering Fans, Huge Concert & DSSRS Award: Burna Boy’s Port Harcourt Homecoming in Photos
Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s “The Perfect Nine: The Epic of Gikuyu and Mumbi” longlisted for 2021 International Booker Prize
Congratulations to Nigeria’s Super Eagles on their Win & Qualification for AFCON 2022
Going Strong! Busola & Timi Dakolo Swap Sweet Anniversary Messages
Juliet Ehimuan Dropped All These Nuggets During Our Live Twitter Chat
Why Nigerians are Calling on the Resignation of CCT Chairman Danladi Umar
Friends, Love & A Surprise Dinner – That’s How Mabel Makun Spent Her Birthday
5 Things you Can Do Today to Get to the Top of your Industry
Shatta Wale says Forthcoming Project “Gift Of God (GOG)” will be His Retirement Album
Burna Boy Got A Nomination For the 2021 BRIT Awards | See Full List
It’s a Baby Boy for Dotman & His Partner Madisyn
Deadline for NIN-SIM card Linkage has been Extended to May 6
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Olugbenga Agboola, Burna Boy make Forbes Africa’s ‘100 Innovations, Inventions and Icons’ list
Mr Eazi gets certified for selling over 1.4m unit of his songs “Leg Over” & “Decline” in the UK
The Sequel to “The Ghost and the Tout” is on its Way!