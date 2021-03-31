Why Nigerians are Calling on the Resignation of CCT Chairman Danladi Umar

Danladi Umar, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, was captured on tape violently abusing a security guard at Abuja’s Banex Plaza, causing uproar on Twitter.

According to SaharaReporters, a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ibraheem Al-Hassan, said the guard was ‘rude,’ and the crowd gathering at the scene of the assault was made up of ‘Biafran Boys.’

Narrating what transpired, Al-Hassan said the “altercations started over a parking lot which chairman met vacant, and it was directly opposite a shop where he wanted to make a purchase and to fix his phone. When the young security guard sighted him, he ordered that the chairman should not park his car in that particular space, but when the Chairman asked why, the security guard couldn’t convince the chairman.”

Although the Chairman didn’t identify himself, because to him it was needless and it was a place he visited often, the boy was rude in his approach and threatened to deal with the Chairman if he refused to leave the scene. Again, if the Chairman had gone there to cause trouble or intimidate someone, he would have gone there in his full official paraphernalia, but he went there alone with his younger brother. The policemen in the video were not the Chairman’s police team, they were policemen operating around the plaza. The Maitama police station personnel also came as the few policemen in the complex were apparently overwhelmed by the mobs, consisting of Biafran boys throwing matches and shape object to his car, which led to deep cut and dislocation in one of his fingers, causing damage to his car, and smashing his windscreen. At a point he attempted to leave the scene, these same miscreants, Biafran boys, ordered for (sic) the closure of the gate thereby assaulting him before the arrival of the police team from Maitama police station.

The profiling of those who gathered as people as Biafran boys have gotten a lot of attention on Twitter.

Jibrin Ibrahim tweeted, “Danladi Umar, chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal was caught on video physically assaulting a security man at Banex Plaza in Abuja saying the guard was “rude”. Then he issues a statement condemning Biafran boys. No decorum, totally unacceptable, he must be sacked”.

Aisha Yesufu tweeted, “Chairman of the Code of Conduct tribunal refers to citizens as Biafran Boys? This is the height of it! Justice Danladi Umar needs to be removed from office! He has shown his bias and his position requires neutrality”.

Another Twitter user wrote, “1. Justice Danladi Umar of Code of CONDUCT Tribunal should be SACKED for assaulting a security officer since he cannot CONDUCT himself. 2. Ibraheem Al-Hassan, Head, Press & Public Relations, CCT should be removed for referring to people as BIAFRAN boys in an official statement.”

Danladi Umar shouldn't wait to be sacked, he should resign for such crass behavior — Popsy Twins (@Akin_so_nice) March 31, 2021

If a Biafra Boy has a case before Danladi Umar, the bias will cloud his judgement. — Zaphod Beeblebrox (@Kwasimodo_) March 31, 2021

Danladi Umar is not psychologically fit to head a court. His mind is sick. What would his judgement be if there's a case that involves "Biafran boys"? He must be sacked — sleemchoko (@0machoko) March 31, 2021

With characters like Danladi Umar as chairman of CCT Nigeria is in the hand of dogs, How a shameless illiterate thug like him got that appointment needs to be investigated. — Phillips Tunde (@Tundeon) March 31, 2021

The real issue in the CCT press release isn't the rather poorly constructed English. The real issue is the attempt at ethnic profiling from a government official. What is the point of using "BIAFRAN boy" twice if not to turn the whole thing into an 'Us v Them' matter? https://t.co/krYLwhbgaU — Chxta (@Chxta) March 31, 2021

@NigBarAssoc it's high time the Bar wakes up to her responsibility. #DanladiUmar must go. He can't remain @CCT Chairman not a lawyer. — Sir Michael Oyagha (@michaeloyagha) March 31, 2021

He and Danladi Umar also need to be enrolled in a school that has qualified Civic education teachers.

Just maybe, they would learn that Igbos are Nigerians and not just "Biafrans" — Henry (@henro006) March 31, 2021

Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar should resign. Unfit to hold public office. #ResignUmar #biafraboys — Emmanuel Ikhenebome (@enebome) March 31, 2021

“Biafran boys” in 2021???? Didn’t think people still had the nerve o. An “official” press statement for that matter. Hmmmmm! — ‘Lami Apejoye (@MsLami_A) March 31, 2021