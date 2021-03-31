Connect with us

News

Why Nigerians are Calling on the Resignation of CCT Chairman Danladi Umar

News Scoop

Congratulations to Nigeria's Super Eagles on their Win & Qualification for AFCON 2022

News

Francis Ngannou is Now the Third African UFC Champion 💪🏾

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Catch Up on the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

News

University of Aberdeen Will Be Returning a Benin Bronze to Nigeria | Here's What We Know

Career Inspired News Scoop

McLaren’s Latest Signee is Nigerian-American Karting Champion, Ugo Ugochukwu 👏🏾

Career Movies & TV News Scoop

Here’s How to Apply for the Next Cohort at EbonyLife Creative Academy | P.S: It's FREE

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Must Read Stories on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV News

6 Facts About Samia Suluhu, the First Female President of Tanzania

Events News Style

Join BellaNaija Style's Conversation this Weekend With Lisa Folawiyo, Teni Sagoe, Didi Akinyelure & More

News

Why Nigerians are Calling on the Resignation of CCT Chairman Danladi Umar

Published

42 mins ago

 on

Danladi Umar

Danladi Umar, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, was captured on tape violently abusing a security guard at Abuja’s Banex Plaza, causing uproar on Twitter.

In case you missed it, click here to watch the video.

According to SaharaReporters, a statement signed by his spokesperson, Ibraheem Al-Hassan, said the guard was ‘rude,’ and the crowd gathering at the scene of the assault was made up of ‘Biafran Boys.’

This is the press release, according to reports.

Narrating what transpired, Al-Hassan said the “altercations started over a parking lot which chairman met vacant, and it was directly opposite a shop where he wanted to make a purchase and to fix his phone. When the young security guard sighted him, he ordered that the chairman should not park his car in that particular space, but when the Chairman asked why, the security guard couldn’t convince the chairman.”

Although the Chairman didn’t identify himself, because to him it was needless and it was a place he visited often, the boy was rude in his approach and threatened to deal with the Chairman if he refused to leave the scene.

Again, if the Chairman had gone there to cause trouble or intimidate someone, he would have gone there in his full official paraphernalia, but he went there alone with his younger brother.

The policemen in the video were not the Chairman’s police team, they were policemen operating around the plaza.

The Maitama police station personnel also came as the few policemen in the complex were apparently overwhelmed by the mobs, consisting of Biafran boys throwing matches and shape object to his car, which led to deep cut and dislocation in one of his fingers, causing damage to his car, and smashing his windscreen.

At a point he attempted to leave the scene, these same miscreants, Biafran boys, ordered for (sic) the closure of the gate thereby assaulting him before the arrival of the police team from Maitama police station.

The profiling of those who gathered as people as Biafran boys have gotten a lot of attention on Twitter.

Jibrin Ibrahim tweeted, “Danladi Umar, chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal was caught on video physically assaulting a security man at Banex Plaza in Abuja saying the guard was “rude”. Then he issues a statement condemning Biafran boys. No decorum, totally unacceptable, he must be sacked”.

Aisha Yesufu tweeted, “Chairman of the Code of Conduct tribunal refers to citizens as Biafran Boys? This is the height of it! Justice Danladi Umar needs to be removed from office! He has shown his bias and his position requires neutrality”.

Another Twitter user wrote, “1. Justice Danladi Umar of Code of CONDUCT Tribunal should be SACKED for assaulting a security officer since he cannot CONDUCT himself. 2. Ibraheem Al-Hassan, Head, Press & Public Relations, CCT should be removed for referring to people as BIAFRAN boys in an official statement.”

See how everyone is responding to Danladi Umar’s statement on Twitter:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

“Beautiful Chaos” – Re-witnessing a Recent Point Zero | by Tega Oghenechovwen

Titi Oliyide: How to Get Your Kids Interested in STEM

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Of Hope, Happy Endings & Life’s Uncertainties

Ayobami Esther: Common Mistakes Job Applicants Make & How to Rectify Them

5 Things you Can Do Today to Get to the Top of your Industry
Advertisement
css.php