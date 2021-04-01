Shatta Wale says Forthcoming Project “Gift Of God (GOG)” will be His Retirement Album

Ghanaian music superstar Shatta Wale has revealed his intentions to retire from music to venture into new businesses and create employment as he has “made enough”.

The dancehall singer who is set to drop his forthcoming body of work titled “Gift Of God (GOG)” disclosed that this will be his retirement album.

Shatta Wale made the big revelation on his official page with a tweet that read:

THIS #GOGALBUM WILL BE MY RETIREMENT ALBUM. Made enough to go into new businesses and create employment for those who still want to follow the course !

Made enough to go into new businesses and create employment for those who still want to follow the course ! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) March 31, 2021

Photo Credit: @shattawalenima | Manuel Photography