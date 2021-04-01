8 Nollywood Titles Coming to Netflix this April

Whoop Whoop! It’s a brand new month for some exciting new update.

If you were wondering how to entertain yourself in the month of April, rest assured because Netflix Naija is adding some interesting new movies to its Nollywood category.

Netflix Naija disclosed on social media that they’ll be serving us 8 highly acclaimed Nollywood movies and a documentary, starting from the 2nd of April.

From drama to romance, comedy to thrillers, Netflix Naija is bringing all the heat to keep you entertained and we’ve got the list of movies you can watch every week throughout this month.

Check out the movies and their trailers below:

God Calling

“God Calling” shines a spotlight on modern-day spirituality by imaginatively exploring what it might look like for Abraham or Prophet Elijah to be Nigerian in 2018, and have to contend with disbelief as well as modern-day realities such as smartphones, and social media. A story about faith, obedience and hearing the voice of God in the midst of life’s storms.

Written and directed by Bodunrin ‘BB’ Sasore, creator of Before 30 and Banana Island Ghost, the film features a stellar cast made up of Zainab Balogun, Karibi Fubara, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh, Tina Mba, Patrick Diabuah, Chidinma Okebalama (Chee), Eku Edewor, and a host of others.

“God Calling” will be available on Netflix from the 2nd of April.

Watch the trailer:

The Fisherman’s Diary

“The Fisherman’s Diary” follows the tale of a young girl, Ekah who is determined to school in a village of fishermen where education is considered taboo for a girl child. Her ambition to change this old tradition gets her entangled with her father past.

Directed by Enah Johnscott, the movie stars Kang Quintus, Faith Fidel, Ramsey Nouah, Ndamo Damarise, Cosson Chinepoh, Onyama Laura, Neba Godwill and Daphne Njie.

“The Fisherman’s Diary” will be available on Netflix from the 4th of April.

Watch the trailer below:

Ojukokoro

“Ojukokoro (Greed),” tells the story of what happens when a cash strapped manager in a money laundering petrol station, decides to rob the petrol station that employed him but along this journey finds out that there are different kinds of criminals that are also interested in the same cash and that a good reason isn’t always a right one.

Directed by Dare Olaitan and produced by Olufemi D Ogunsanwo, it features an ensemble cast of Wale Ojo, Tope Tedela, Seun Ajayi, Linda Ejiofor, Somkele Idahalama, Ali Nuhu, Oyetoro Hafiz, Kayode Olaya, Emmanuel Ikubuese, Zainab Balogun, Shawn Faqua, Kunle Remi, Gbolahan “Bollylomo” Olatunde, and Charles Etubiebi.

“Ojukokoro” will be available on Netflix from the 9th of April.

Watch the video below:

Awon Boyz

“Awon Boyz” tells an all-encompassing story of love, freedom, hope, missed opportunities and self-belief. The characters who make this story worthwhile may have accepted their label, but they also believe it to be an act to get what they want. Life is a battle for them, and they are willing to do what it takes.

It showcases to the world a story that portrays the life of the everyday Nigerian street hustler in a 38-minute documentary produced by brilliant director Tolu Itegboje.

“Awon Boyz” will be available on Netflix from the 14th of April.

Watch the trailer below:

Doctor Bello

“Doctor Bello” is Tony Abulu‘s Hollywood-Meets-Nollywood flick centred around a Cancer specialist who after the loss of his 10-year-old daughter to Cancer, tries everything possible to help find a cure for a 7-year-old boy dying of cancer.

The movie stars Jimmy Jean-Louis, Genevieve Nnaji, Isaiah Washington, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, Vivica .A. Fox, Femi Brainard, Rachael Oniga, Bern Cohen, Victor Browne, Andrea Leigh, Ebbe Bassey, Linda Perhach and Christina Starbuck.

“Doctor Bello” will be available on Netflix from the 16th of April.

Watch the trailer below:

Oloibiri

Directed by Curtis Graham, “Oloibiri” is an action thriller film that tells the story of the exploitation of newly discovered oil in the historic town of Oloibiri by government agencies and oil companies.

The Rogers Ofime produced movie stars Olu Jacobs, Richard Mofe Damijo and William R. Moses.

“Oloibiri ” will be available on Netflix from the 21st of April.

Watch the trailer below:

This Lady Called Life

“This Lady Called Life” follows the story of Aiye, an ambitious cook, who hopes to become a renowned Chef.

Becoming a chef is Aiye’s greatest desire. But, she is a young, struggling, single mother who has been abandoned by her family. To settle for defeat, or to fight against all odds to become the chef of her dreams? That is the question.

The movie stars, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe Iwara, Wale Ojo, Tina Mba, Jemima Osunde, Lota Chukwu, Molawa Onajobi, Paul Utomi, Micheal Ejoor, Asaah Samuel, Miyonsea, Tuke Morgan and lots more.

“This Lady Called Life” will be available on Netflix from the 23rd of April.

Watch the new video below:

Slay will be available on Netflix from the 26th of April

Seven

“Seven” tells the tale of the rich and irresponsible Kolade who is given the unthinkable task to survive seven days in Ajegunle or lose his inheritance. There He will go through events that will either make or break him.

The ensemble cast includes Richard Mofe Damijo, Bimbo Manuel, Efa Iwara, Daddy Showkey, Uche Nwaefuna, Patrick Diabuah, Sadiq Daba, Uzikwendu, Koffi Tha Guru, Orezi, Evaezi.

“Seven” will be available on Netflix from the 30th of April.

Watch the new video below:

So the question is, are you ready? Watch the announcement below: