New Nigerian Movies on Netflix this July

Nollywod lovers! You are in for a special Netflix-binge for the month of July.

Netflix is adding more movies to its Nollywood catalogue, and we’ve got a list of movies that are sure to keep you and your loved ones entertained while staying at home, this month.

***

Nimbe

“Nimbe” tells the story of a teenager suffering from parental negligence, constantly being bullied by his peers but finds consolation, love and relevance in a street gang he is introduced to by an older neighbour who he meets by chance.

In this company, he is introduced to the dangerous world of drugs, hooliganism, thuggery etc. where he experiences the accompanying challenges and consequences prevalent of such a life. Crime, prostitution, cultism, corruption and other such social vices are among the themes to be expressed through the movie.

Directed by Toke Alake, produced by Folarin Laosun and written by Ronke Gbede, the movie stars Chimezie Imo as Nimbe alongside Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, Kelechi Udegbe and Sani Musa Danja

Watch the trailer below:

—

The Millions

“The Millions” movie produced by Chika Lann, starring Nollywood top dogs such as Ramsey Nouah, Ayo Makun, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Nancy Isime, Broda Shaggi, Toyin Abraham and others.

The movie is about Bem Kator a charismatic con man, in other to carry out the biggest money heist in history has to enlist the services of three other con men to carry out the act. But things didn’t go as planned as they all have ulterior motives for being on a job that is “winners take it all” and the losers might find themselves fighting for their lives.

Watch the trailer:

—

Your Excellency

“Your Excellency” tells the story of a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who becomes a credible contender when his dance moves and gaffes ignite social media. Could a three-time loser pose a serious challenge for the presidency?

Directed by Funke Akindele-Bello, the movie stars, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Shaffy Bello, Kunle Coker, Ekun Edewor, Emmanuel ‘EmmaOMG’ Edunjobi, Alexx Ekubo, Oreka Godis, Osas Ighodaro, Mike Iheuwa, Aletile ‘Seyi Law’ Lawrence, Bimbo Manuel, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Okojie, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Helen Paul and Toni Tones. Also, it seems that a cameo from Falz is in store, as he reprises his ‘AK Famzy’ role from “Chief Daddy.”

Watch the trailer:

—

Sugar Rush

“Sugar Rush” stars Bisola Aiyeola, Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Omoni Oboli, Toke Makinwa, Tobi Bakare, Nkem Owoh, Adedimeji Lateef, Zack Orji, Mawuli Gavor, Williams Uchemba and Bimbo Ademoye, amongst others.

Watch the trailer:

—

Cold Feet

Cold Feet is a drama-based story, which promises to be very educative and informative. It preaches against infidelity in marriage and also encourages love, affection over perfection. The movie stars Jim Iyke as a retired colonel and Joselyn Dumas as his wife. Their marriage is put to the ultimate test.

—

Locked

Locked is addressed the issue of mental health in our society.

Produced by Charles Granville, and directed by Simon Peacemaker, the movie features Nollywood stars Hilda Dokubo, Belinda Effah, Charles Granville, Sunny Nneji and Abayomi Alvin.

The movie tells a story about a woman who kills her husband and holds her daughter and fiancé hostage.

—

Survival of Jelili

The movie, titled “Survival of Jelili”, stars Femi Adebayo as Jelili, who takes us through a rib-cracking journey as a soldier, a cleaner and even a boxer. “Survival of Jelili” stars Nollywood and Comedy big-wigs such as Seyi Law, Woli Agba (Ayo Ajewole), Woli Arole, Desmond Elliot, Dele Odule, Toyin Abraham, Ninalowo Bolanle, Gbenga Adeyinka, Rachael Okonkwo, Oshiko Twins, amongst others.

—

The Perfect Picture – Ten Years Later

Shirley Frimpong-Manso‘s star-studded romantic comedy “The Perfect Picture – Ten Years Later“ is coming to Netflix in July. This movie is a sequel “The Perfect Picture” turned into a classic. In “The Perfect Picture -Ten Years Later” the girls are back, pushing their forties and their lives haven’t lost one spark of the drama they had 10 years ago. In fact, these girls are older, wiser and saddled with more issues in their not so fairy-tale relationships. It’s the roller coaster ride of imperfect husbands, repentant ex-boyfriends, financial woes and sexual liberation with a touch of a miracle that drives the spirit of their stories.

The movie stars Jackie Appiah, Lydia Forson, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, Adjetey Anang, Chris Attoh, Joselyn Dumas, John Dumelo, Kwaku Sintim-Misa, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Gideon Okeke, Beverly Naya, Anita Erskine, and Gloria Sarfo.