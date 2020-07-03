The Housemates Talked Friend-Zoning & Love Triangles on Thursday’s #BBNaija “Pepper Dem” Reunion Show

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in his usual inquisitive nature still discussed friend-zoning and relationships we thought would pass the test of time outside the house. This time the focus was on Omashola and Frodd battling over Venita was opened up, and Kim Oprah strategic triangle with Omashola and Jeff.

They spoke their minds without holding anything back.

Catch the highlight from last night’s episode:

Venita, an Angel sent to Frodd & Omashola

Elozonam says it was first Venita and Omashola. Then all of a sudden: Venita and Frodd.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 2, 2020

Ebuka asked how it all began when the viewers saw Omashola professing love for Venita the moment she entered the house. In his explanation, Omashola explained how excited he was when Venita walked into the house. Omashola who according to Elozonam was love-smitten and smote by Venita.

Haha! Omashola sparking for Venita that why did she return to the room late is why she left him. “He hasn’t even paid my bride price yet,” she told Diane.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 2, 2020

Omashola noticing Frodd’s friendliness towards Venita walked up to Frodd and begged him to hands-off Venita. Frodd broke the bro-code and continued wooing her.

Omashola says he was so pissed. He wanted to fight Frodd because he felt Frodd was using his Head of House to ride people.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 2, 2020

In his revenge, he tricked Esther, to perform a drama task. Omashola said he trickishly inserted a kissing scene in the script to act alongside Esther. When the time for the task came, he made sure he kissed Esther so deeply and made Frodd jealous. In his words… “I kiss Esther and made Frodd watch, no be small kiss o, deep tongue kiss. And by the time we were done, I looked at Frodd and his face was almost bringing out tears.”

So Omashola felt spited by Venita and Frodd during the Arena Games later. So to get back at Frodd, he arranged for he and Esther to kiss at the end of the drama.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 2, 2020

Omo, Omashola is a mean guy oo. See calculation. He says his plan worked, cos after kissing Esther, Frodd looked so mad.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 2, 2020

Frodd in his defence said he didn’t believe he broke the bro-code, because he was also smitten by her beauty. Frodd thought he could find solace in the arms of Venita.

Frodd says when Venita entered the house he felt God had sent him an angel. Is that how it works? 🌚#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 2, 2020

Frodd says there was no conversation where Omashola said free Venita for me. Omashola says there was.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 2, 2020

Frodd was asked if he regrets going for Esther and whom would he prefer if the time was reversed. Frodd said Venita and I would have made a better couple, I regret going for Esther because her feelings were not genuine from the beginning but Venita was real with her feelings.

Venita spoke up saying she mentioned to Frodd at a time he was asking her out that she had a situation outside the house.

Venita says she didn’t know Omashola was that into her. Also, she felt Omashola was just interested in her looks.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 2, 2020

Venita says dating Frodd wasn’t an option, and she’d made it clear, telling him she was in a relationship outside the house.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 2, 2020

Venita isn’t very happy with Frodd sha. Says she can’t trust him again like she did in the house.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 2, 2020

Kim Oprah, Jeff & Omashola

We got to see a clip from the house, where Jeff was professing his feelings to Kim Oprah and Ebuka queried about his true intentions with her.

He confessed he truly liked Kim and Kim reciprocated especially when he became the head of the house. However, when power changed hand and another person was made head of the house, Kim switched her feelings towards Omashola.

So Jeff did not for a long time tell Kim Oprah he liked her? He too he messed up sha.#BBNaija #BBNaijaReunion #BNxBBNaijaReunion https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) July 2, 2020

Kim argued about Jeff’s stand and said he never really like him romantically from the onset, she stated that she only got close to Kim when he became head of the house so she could enjoy the benefits of the HOH room.