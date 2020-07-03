DJ Obi signs Management Deal with Aristokrat 360

Obi Ajuonuma, popularly known as DJ Obi has signed a management deal with Aristokrat 360, an agency that’s family to stars such as KelP, Seyi Shay, Ceeza Milli, Burna Boy and many more.

In a welcoming post, Aristokrat 360 tweeted:

Aristokrat360 welcomes @DjObiAjEnt to the family, DJ Obi is an internationally known deejay. He has worked with artists such as two-time Grammy Award winner @TPAIN, rapper @lupefiasco, Nigerian superstars @official2baba @TiwaSavage, @its_lynxxxx, @BankyW @NaetoC and Davido.

Reacting to the news of his new deal, DJ Obi tweeted: