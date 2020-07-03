Connect with us

Music Scoop

DJ Obi signs Management Deal with Aristokrat 360

Music

DJ Tunez drops "Gbese 2.0" featuring Wizkid & Spax

Music

Mercy Chinwo drops New Album "Satisfied"

Music

New EP: Praiz - To The Moon

Music

New Music: Rema - Woman

Music

Fiokee teams up with Simi & Oxlade for "Koni Koni"

Music

New Music: Selebobo feat. Tekno - Dai Dai

Music

New Music + Video: Dotman - Feelings

Music

New Music + Video: Mayorkun feat. Davido - Betty Butter

BN TV Music

”The Men’s Club” Fans, Get in Here! Listen to Ayoola & Efa Iwara sing “Safe With Me”

Music

DJ Obi signs Management Deal with Aristokrat 360

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Obi Ajuonuma, popularly known as DJ Obi has signed a management deal with Aristokrat 360, an agency that’s family to stars such as KelP, Seyi Shay, Ceeza Milli, Burna Boy and many more.

In a welcoming post, Aristokrat 360 tweeted:

Aristokrat360 welcomes @DjObiAjEnt to the family, DJ Obi is an internationally known deejay. He has worked with artists such as two-time Grammy Award winner @TPAIN, rapper @lupefiasco, Nigerian superstars @official2baba @TiwaSavage, @its_lynxxxx, @BankyW @NaetoC  and Davido.

Reacting to the news of his new deal, DJ Obi tweeted:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Peter Molokwu : Let’s Normalize Saying “NO”

Temi Olajide: How Do You Keep Your Children Engaged While You’re Working From Home?

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: How To Create A Badass Elevator Pitch For Your Business

Etashe Linto: Are You The One In The Mirror?

Advertisement
css.php