Here’s How Big Brother is Protecting the New Housemates from COVID-19

A new season of BBNaija is really coming!

Big Brother Naija, the much-loved reality show that has kept the world enthralled, will kick off on July 19 for the fifth season.

When the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early March 2020, with the lockdown and social distancing effects, fans wondered if BBNaija would grace their TV screens this year.

And when Multichoice announced auditions, and then that the season would begin to air soon, the major concern raised was on the precautions taken to ensure the safety of housemates going into the house as well as the production crew.

Well, here’s everything we know about the plans for the incoming housemates ahead of the new season: