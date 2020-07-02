Connect with us

Here's How Big Brother is Protecting the New Housemates from COVID-19

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A new season of BBNaija is really coming!

Big Brother Naija, the much-loved reality show that has kept the world enthralled, will kick off on July 19 for the fifth season. 

When the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early March 2020, with the lockdown and social distancing effects, fans wondered if BBNaija would grace their TV screens this year.

And when Multichoice announced auditions, and then that the season would begin to air soon, the major concern raised was on the precautions taken to ensure the safety of housemates going into the house as well as the production crew.

Well, here’s everything we know about the plans for the incoming housemates ahead of the new season:

  • The housemates were selected after a rigorous verification and online sorting of over 30,000 entries.
  • Housemates have been on quarantine, in line with the guidelines provided and approved by the NCDC.
  • Carefully tested measures have been put in place to ensure minimal contact with outsiders once the housemates enter the house. This includes the ‘ninjas’, who may not be very visible during the show due to COVID-19 realities.
  • The main sponsors on the show, sports betting company, BetWay, also revealed a bigger payout for the winner of the show this year as well as other mouth-watering prizes for fans of the show.
  • Before the show kicks off, anyone who shows signs of ill health will as expected not to be a part of the show.
  • The production crew will work in (socially distanced) shifts.
  • There will be no live audience at the Sunday night eviction shows.
  • There will also be no unexpected celebrity visits to the house.
