New Housemates, Drama & Relationships! Fans are Already Counting Down to #BBNaija Season 5

The wait is almost over!

Big Brother Naija, one of the biggest reality show is will go live in a few weeks from now, and this season may cause you glued to your TV. The organisers announced the show will go live on July 19, 2020, and it promises to the hot.

The yet to be themed season will see housemates selected from the show’s first-ever virtual auditions held in May 2020.

Get ready to meet new housemates in biggie’s house for a long week with absolutely nowhere to hide. We can’t wait to watch housemates as they scheme, show raw talent and real-life drama for the big prize.

See some comments from Twitter:

