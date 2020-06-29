Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Get to Know More About Regina Daniels & her Family In Upcoming Reality Show "Our Circle"

BN TV

Vanessa Mdee is Answering all Your Questions on this Fun Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss the First Episode of The Naked Convos' New Web Series “My Name Is A-Zed”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Denola Grey, Ini Dima-Okojie & Ireti Doyle Star in Upcoming Movie “DOD”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

An Unexpected Drama Unfolds in Chidinma Igokweuche's Short Film "Chaos"

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

Memorable Moments from the 2020 BET Awards You Have to See

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Madam KoiKoi, Bush Baby & Other Boarding School Horror Stories Come to Life in Efe Irele's Film "Manifestation"

BN TV Movies & TV

Here's Your First Look at Aretha Franklin's Biopic "Respect"

BN TV Music

Beyoncé teases Fans with New Visual Album "Black Is King"

BN TV

Adanna & David's "Never Have I Ever" Answers Will Surprise You

BN TV

Get to Know More About Regina Daniels & her Family In Upcoming Reality Show “Our Circle”

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Regina Daniels and her hubby Ned Nwoko are taking you through their story of love, family, business, pregnancy and childbirth with a forthcoming docu-reality, “Our Circle“.

According to the movie star, the first episode will premiere exclusively tomorrow on YouTube.

Here’s the trailer:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teaching Kids the Value of Hard Work

Joshua Chibueze of PiggyVest is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Money Matters with Nimi: Hey Amazing Mums Doing This Parenting Thing Alone… Here Are Some Great Money Tips!

Hey Green Thumbs… Yes You! Indoor Gardening is The Joy You Did Not Know You Needed

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: If We Don’t Prioritize Investing in Educating Our Children, What Future Does Nigeria Have?

Advertisement
css.php