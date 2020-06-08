Connect with us

“Motherhood is beautiful” & Regina Daniels Can’t Wait for Hers to Start

BellaNaija.com

Published

43 mins ago

 on

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is a glowing mum-to-be.

A few days ago, the movie star and her husband Ned Nwoko announced that they are expecting their 1st child together. Click here if you missed it. 

Still in celebration of the exciting news for them, Regina Daniels has shared some more maternity photos.

Her caption reads, “Motherhood is beautiful”.

Read all about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s love story here.

Photo Credit:
Coordinator: @drachibrand
Mua/stylist : @babenexttdoor
Photographer: @abiodun_victor

