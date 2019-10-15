Connect with us

6 Things We Learned about Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko's Love Story from this Video

WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Video “Purify our Hearts” with Dunsin Oyekan

From Life as a Solo Artist to floating a New Record Label... Here's "The Whole Truth" with Paul Okoye | WATCH

Tania Omotayo shares How She Started "Ziva Lagos" in New Vlog | Watch

Bimbo Ademoye airs her Opinion on Police Harassment on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | WATCH

Learn All there is to Know about Breast Health Awareness on this Episode of Mom Chit Chat | Watch

Watch the Official Trailer for MTV Shuga Naija 4 (It's Your Choice)

You Should Watch this Documentary about Wizkid's Life Before the Fame

Watch Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Omashola & Seyi on #Bet9jaBBN x #BellaNaija "After The House"

Namadi* narrates her Experience with Schizophrenia on BBC News Pidgin | WATCH

1 hour ago

OAP Daddy Freeze and his fiancé visited Dubai recently and they visited actress Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko who were in Dubai to celebrate Regina‘s 20th birthday.

Some Nigerian celebrities like Toyin Lawani, Hush Puppi, Do2dtun, Larry Gaga and other friends and families were also at the dinner meeting.

During the dinner, Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels reveal several exclusive details about their relationship, how they met and the romantic names they call one another.

A few days ago, Regina Daniels’ mom, Rita Daniels had an interview with BBC pidgin responding to comments about her daughter’s marriage.

Here are 6 things we learned from the lovebirds’ chat with Daddy Freeze.

  1. They didn’t meet through Regina Daniels’ mother
  2. They fell in love and got married within three weeks
  3. Regina Daniels was more worried about what her family members would say about her marrying Ned Nwoko, and not Nigerians
  4. Regina Daniels says she couldn’t have married a younger man because she is a very “stubborn” girl and “won’t listen to a man that is the same age as her”
  5. Ned Nwoko has stopped Regina Daniels from cooking and complains whenever he notices her in the kitchen.
  6. Regina Daniels’ pet name for her 58-year-old husband is “baby”

Watch the full video below

