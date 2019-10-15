6 Things We Learned about Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko’s Love Story from this Video

OAP Daddy Freeze and his fiancé visited Dubai recently and they visited actress Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko who were in Dubai to celebrate Regina‘s 20th birthday.

Some Nigerian celebrities like Toyin Lawani, Hush Puppi, Do2dtun, Larry Gaga and other friends and families were also at the dinner meeting.

During the dinner, Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels reveal several exclusive details about their relationship, how they met and the romantic names they call one another.

A few days ago, Regina Daniels’ mom, Rita Daniels had an interview with BBC pidgin responding to comments about her daughter’s marriage.

Here are 6 things we learned from the lovebirds’ chat with Daddy Freeze.

They didn’t meet through Regina Daniels’ mother They fell in love and got married within three weeks Regina Daniels was more worried about what her family members would say about her marrying Ned Nwoko, and not Nigerians Regina Daniels says she couldn’t have married a younger man because she is a very “stubborn” girl and “won’t listen to a man that is the same age as her” Ned Nwoko has stopped Regina Daniels from cooking and complains whenever he notices her in the kitchen. Regina Daniels’ pet name for her 58-year-old husband is “baby”

Watch the full video below