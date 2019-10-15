BBNaija’s Nina shares Photos from her “Most Daring and Scariest” Adventure

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina is having the time of her life in the United States of America and this is evident in the fun photos she shared on social media.

The latest activity she carried out is sky diving, and she described the feeling as “The most daring and scariest but fun adventure of my life”.

Taking to Instagram, she shared photos from her sky-diving experience with the caption:

“The Other Day , I Experienced The Most Daring and Scariest But Fun Adventure Of My Life I Even Pulled The Golf Ball 🏀 😃 Couldn’t Believe I Could Conquer My Fear…But I’m Glad I Did.”

