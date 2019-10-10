Connect with us

Regina Daniels’ Mom responds to Comments about the Actor’s Marriage & Age on BBC News Pidgin | WATCH

BN TV

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Early this year, social media was filled with comments about the Regina DanielsNed Nwoko relationship, after it was disclosed that the duo are married.

Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels in an interview with BBC News Pidgin addressed her marriage with Ned Nwoko, her real age and she had something to say to those who didn’t mind their business.

Watch the video below

