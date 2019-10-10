Movies & TV
Regina Daniels’ Mom responds to Comments about the Actor’s Marriage & Age on BBC News Pidgin | WATCH
Early this year, social media was filled with comments about the Regina Daniels / Ned Nwoko relationship, after it was disclosed that the duo are married.
Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels in an interview with BBC News Pidgin addressed her marriage with Ned Nwoko, her real age and she had something to say to those who didn’t mind their business.
Watch the video below
View this post on Instagram
Na who fit sabi pesin age pass im mama? As e dey hot!! . . Make una listen well as @rita.daniels06 wey be #Nollywood starlet @regina.daniels mama follow us toktok about her pikin, plus her marriage. . Producers: @dosh_verox x @sarahtiamiyu . . . . . . #reginadaniels #bbcpidgin #bbcnewspidgin #hotgist #Nigeria #Trending