Watch this Inspiring Short Film by Ruby Suze “Strong Black Woman” on BN
Vlogger and producer, Ruby Suze is out with her debut short film, titled “Strong Black Woman“.
She says: “This year, I challenged myself to create a video for Buffer Festival. I was delighted when I was selected to premiere it there. This week, as we celebrate Black History Month and World Mental Health Day, I decided to share the film with you.
She adds: “The short film is an open letter to my daughter which explores what it means to be a strong black woman. I encourage her to look past all the achievements associated with strong black women and to instead reach for vulnerability.”
Watch the film below: