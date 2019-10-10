Watch this Inspiring Short Film by Ruby Suze “Strong Black Woman” on BN

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Vlogger and producer, Ruby Suze is out with her debut short film, titled “Strong Black Woman“.

She says: “This year, I challenged myself to create a video for Buffer Festival. I was delighted when I was selected to premiere it there. This week, as we celebrate Black History Month and World Mental Health Day, I decided to share the film with you.

She adds: “The short film is an open letter to my daughter which explores what it means to be a strong black woman. I encourage her to look past all the achievements associated with strong black women and to instead reach for vulnerability.”

Watch the film below:

