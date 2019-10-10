Connect with us

BN TV Living

Watch how to Prepare this Chicken Pepper Soup with Few Ingredients in Chef Lola's Kitchen

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch this Inspiring Short Film by Ruby Suze "Strong Black Woman" on BN

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille Performs "Papa" Live on NdaniSessions | WATCH

BN TV

Watch Brotherhood's "Masters of Music & Media" Part 6 on BN

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage talks Exiting Mavin, Wizkid, & Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” with Moet Abebe | WATCH

BN TV

Toke Makinwa talks about Rich Debtors in New Episode of “Toke Moments” | WATCH

BN TV Music

You’ve Got to Watch this Cover of Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” by Stormzy featuring Stalk Ashley

BN TV Relationships

OAP Osi Suave Speaks on Dating in Lagos on this Episode of Ndani TV’s “Just Say It”

BN TV Inspired

Tito Idakula & Ojuola Asuquo have a Heart-to-Heart discussion on Baby Loss & their Experiences as Christians in New Episode of "My Jesus Experience"

BN TV

BBNaija's Anto joins the Shady Bunch to Discuss "Small Me, Big God" on Accelerate TV's "Shade Corner"

BN TV

Watch how to Prepare this Chicken Pepper Soup with Few Ingredients in Chef Lola’s Kitchen

BN TV

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Chicken pepper soup is a hearty African soup made with Chicken cutlets or chunks, pepper soup spice and other beautiful condiments. If you are looking for an authentic African chicken meat pepper soup with few ingredients, then Chef Lola‘s chicken pepper soup will certainly be your go to.

Here’s a list of the ingredients below

Ingredients:
Peppersoup
2 lb chicken
2 Tbsp Crayfish
2 scotch bonnet
1 Tbsp pepper soup spice
6 to 7 cups of water
salt to taste
1 onion
2 plantains
3 -4 tsp seasoning powder (3 cubes)
5 garlic cloves
3 inches ginger root
Utazi

Watch the video:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Olawunmi Esan: What Does Great Sex Mean to You?

Is Your Neighbour a Nuisance?

World Mental Health Awareness Day 2019! Need to Get Help For Your Mental Health in Nigeria?

Advertisement
css.php