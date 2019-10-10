Watch how to Prepare this Chicken Pepper Soup with Few Ingredients in Chef Lola’s Kitchen

Chicken pepper soup is a hearty African soup made with Chicken cutlets or chunks, pepper soup spice and other beautiful condiments. If you are looking for an authentic African chicken meat pepper soup with few ingredients, then Chef Lola‘s chicken pepper soup will certainly be your go to.

Here’s a list of the ingredients below

Ingredients:

Peppersoup

2 lb chicken

2 Tbsp Crayfish

2 scotch bonnet

1 Tbsp pepper soup spice

6 to 7 cups of water

salt to taste

1 onion

2 plantains

3 -4 tsp seasoning powder (3 cubes)

5 garlic cloves

3 inches ginger root

Utazi

Watch the video: