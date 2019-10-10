Chris Attoh Returns to Social Media, says: “We learn a lot from our places of discomfort”

Chris Attoh has returned to social media, five months after his second wife, Bettie Jennifer was murdered in the United States of America.

The Ghanaian actor shared his first Instagram post since May 2019, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

He wrote: “Acts 16: 23 -30 We learn a lot from our places of discomfort, the only way for a baby to come out of the womb is through it. I guess in life, you cannot protect yourself from sadness, without protecting yourself from happiness. It’s easier to stay open and trust God.🎁 @Niidjarbeng_lightville,”.

Photo Credit: @chrisattoh