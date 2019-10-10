Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Chris Attoh Returns to Social Media, says: "We learn a lot from our places of discomfort"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch this Inspiring Short Film by Ruby Suze "Strong Black Woman" on BN

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Regina Daniels’ Mom responds to Comments about the Actor's Marriage & Age on BBC News Pidgin | WATCH

Movies & TV Scoop

Angela Bassett Shares her Child Sexual Abuse Story & her Mom's Swift, Empowering Response

Movies & TV

Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, Tony Rapu, Chude Jideonwo, Funke Bucknor Obruthe join British High Commission to discuss Mental Health | See First Photos

Movies & TV Nollywood

10 Things to Expect from "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free” Coming to Cinemas November 8th

Movies & TV

Zendaya, Lena Waithe, Mindy Kaling.... Meet ELLE's 2019 Women in Hollywood

Movies & TV

Baby Ire Steps Out on Movie Date with Mommy Toyin Abraham

Events Movies & TV

Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Ozzy Agu, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi Attend Premiere of Funmi Iyanda’s “Walking With Shadows” at the BFI London Film Festival

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Rachel Oniga, Lota Chukwu, Okey Uzoeshi to Feature in New Web Series 'Full House'

Movies & TV

Chris Attoh Returns to Social Media, says: “We learn a lot from our places of discomfort”

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Chris Attoh has returned to social media, five months after his second wife, Bettie Jennifer was murdered in the United States of America.

The Ghanaian actor shared his first Instagram post since May 2019, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

He wrote: “Acts 16: 23 -30 We learn a lot from our places of discomfort, the only way for a baby to come out of the womb is through it. I guess in life, you cannot protect yourself from sadness, without protecting yourself from happiness. It’s easier to stay open and trust God.🎁 @Niidjarbeng_lightville,”.

Photo Credit: @chrisattoh

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Olawunmi Esan: What Does Great Sex Mean to You?

Is Your Neighbour a Nuisance?

World Mental Health Awareness Day 2019! Need to Get Help For Your Mental Health in Nigeria?

Advertisement
css.php