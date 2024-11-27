Chris Attoh on “NINE,” His Creative Renaissance and the Power of Storytelling

“NINE,” a thriller feature film that portrays the complex interplay between power, ambition, and betrayal, set to premiere on November 29, is the latest film project that sees Chris Attoh feature as both director and actor.

According to Chris, “NINE” marks a bold new chapter in his career. Over the years, he has honed his skills, diversified his talents, and built a career that bridges the worlds of acting, directing, and producing.

Speaking in an interview with bird story agency, Chris recapped his journey and reminisced about a defining moment at the Tinsel auditions, when, with raw intensity, he ripped off his shirt mid-scene, fully embodying the character they were seeking.

“I was then flown to South Africa, where we received incredible training. Tinsel was a defining moment for me as an actor,” he explained.

“Tinsel” is a Nigerian soap opera that premiered in 2008 and is often regarded as “the most successful television drama on Nigerian television in recent times.”

Today, the 45-year-old has carved a name for himself across Nollywood, Ghallywood, and even Hollywood, featuring in films such as “The Perfect Picture,” “Sylvia,” and an international thriller, “A Trip to Jamaica.”

Chris’ passion for acting, he explained, is rooted in his upbringing in Ghana, where his father, a paramount chief, instilled in him the importance of knowledge and discipline.

Growing up, he was surrounded by books, VHS tapes, and American magazines his father brought back from years spent in the U.S., Chris was exposed to a world of diverse cultures and ideas.

“My dad made sure we were all well-read. I remember almost every day, he’d ask, Have you read a book? Have you read something today?”

Through these early influences, watching shows like The A-Team and classic films like Gone with the Wind, his love for storytelling began to take shape.

“At the time, I didn’t realise how much these things influenced me… Looking back, I think it all played a role in where I am today,” he explained.

His first taste of performance came during traditional Homowo festival celebrations, where he would dance before an audience, igniting his passion for the stage.

According to Visit Ghana, ‘Homowo’ among the Ga people of Ghana means ‘hooting at’ and ‘ridiculing hunger’. The ‘Homowo festival’ is an annual festival to commemorate the day the ancestors won victory over hunger, hooted at it and ridiculed it with songs and dancing.

“As a paramount chief, my dad would be praised and celebrated, I would sit in front of him, being the youngest son… I remember being applauded and absolutely loving the feeling. That moment made me realize I enjoyed being in front of an audience,” Chris shared.

After years of hardwork and focus Chris has graced screens featuring in some of the most exciting roles in African cinema and beyond in Hollywood.

“For instance, my role in ‘Life and Living It’ by Spiral Productions and my character as Kwame in ‘Tinsel’, where I played a brilliant, yet crippled antagonist, truly stood out,” he expressed reflecting on his career.

“That role was an eye-opener, especially as a young actor. It was where I learned about the importance of thorough research and developing a character bible. You have to ask, ‘Where is this character from? What motivates him? How does he walk, talk, or breathe?’ Those nuances are essential, and even though you let go of the role once it’s done, the experience stays with you.”

Chris speaks with similar reverence about his performance in ‘Sylvia’, a dark dramedy that pushed him emotionally and artistically.

“It was during a personally challenging period in my life, going through a divorce, and that emotional weight actually helped me let go and fully immerse myself in the character,” he shared.

Recently, his role in “Nine”, where he played the sinister Professor Russell, stood out for its complexity, as Chris had to balance both acting and directing.

Chris is known for his role as a series regular on “A House Divided,” and films “The Perfect Picture” – 10 years later, “Happiness is a Four-Letter Word,” “An Accidental Zombie Named Ted,” and MTV’s “Shuga” among others.

From South Africa, London and Ghana, to Nigeria and now the U.S.A., Chris has put his heart and soul into what he calls his human art form of acting. His works have been featured across multiple platforms including on Netflix, Amazon Prime, among others.

Chris’s impactful embodiment of characters and roles has led to comparisons with legendary global acting icons such as Denzel Washington, often earning him the title of “the Denzel Washington of Ghana” and the “Denzel Washington of Nollywood.”

This comparison is one that he embraces with humility and gratitude.

“That’s an honour, and big shoes to fill,” he reflected, recognising the weight of such a label.

For Chris, these accolades serve as a powerful motivator; they push him to approach his craft with intention.

“It makes me want to stop ‘waking up like an accident’ and wake up with purpose,” he asserted, emphasizing the need for diligence and preparation in a competitive industry.

Chris has recently diversified his contributions in acting and filmmaking, expanding his influence beyond performance to include directing and producing. He founded aFactory Entertainment Limited, a platform he has dedicated to producing compelling narratives that reflect authentic African experiences.

“During a break on the set of Tinsel, I was in a great position financially, so I decided to enroll in film school at the New York Film Academy.”

“I wanted to be a better storyteller, and that path led me to discover new opportunities. I realized I didn’t just want to act—I wanted to direct, edit, and understand the entire business of filmmaking,” he explained.

Chris first trained at Pinewood Studios in London, the United Kingdom, under Tim Kent as an actor; he then relocated to Johannesburg, South Africa, to hone his acting skills.

He believes through homegrown production houses such as aFactory the creative industry in Africa can thrive and take advantage of the underlying immense opportunities.

“It’s a fantastic time to be African, as the continent is brimming with untold stories that the world is eager to explore. As an African storyteller and filmmaker, I believe we’re ready to not only tell these stories but to do so with technical excellence,” he explained.

“I don’t think that the world is going to be able to say no to Africa. We have so many stories to tell, and I think that we’re going to definitely keep sharing them with the world.”

While challenges exist, especially with funding productions, he believes by fostering partnerships and attracting investment, the quality and reach of African cinema can be enhanced.

In the midst of this progress, Chris believes it is important for African filmmakers to take the reins in telling their own stories.

“I have said often that we are influenced by the things that we watch, and today we are educating and entertaining through the power of film. We have a youth that not only wants to watch but also needs to be educated through the stories we tell,” he explained.

“There’s a bright future ahead, and I see myself in that future as someone who will extend a helping hand to others. I envision a time when our films won’t just be labeled as ‘African films’ but celebrated as great films.”

Right now, however, his focus is on his latest work.

“Today, we’re producing amazing work. We recently completed a film called Nine, and I can’t wait for people to see it,” he shared in an interview with bird story agency.

Rosemary Zimu, a South African actress and part of the casting team for “NINE,” shared her appreciation of Chris’ work on social media.

“Chris is such a chilled director… I think I have never worked with a director like him before… He is a good listener.”

“He collaborates well with his actors. He also does know what he wants, and he also allows us to put in a little two cents where we need,” she explained in an Instagram video.

According to film reviewers, “NINE” is a unique addition to the film industry offering in Africa because of the way it integrates talent from multiple countries on the continent

Black Film and TV, an African film review platform, for instance, describes the “NINE” cast based on the trailer as “a mix of South African, Nigerian, American, and Ghanaian actors.”

The plot for the film follows a forensic consultant and a homicide detective investigating ritualistic murders occurring during full moons in Ghana. They battle against a group of assassins and supernatural forces connected to a dark prophecy.

The cast also features Kate Henshaw (Blood Sisters, Chief Daddy, The Set Up 2), and Damien D. Smith (Snowfall, The Purge).

Chris has a diverse array of projects in the pipeline that promise to captivate audiences.

“Currently, I’m shooting a film in Los Angeles called ‘Breakthrough’, a story that parallels my own journey—a young African man moving to the U.S. to chase his filmmaking dreams.”

“Additionally, we’re working on several series for local television including with DSTV,” he added.

Chris’ advice to aspiring filmmakers is straightforward yet powerful: “Success won’t come to you; you have to create it. Don’t sit around waiting for opportunities—take the bull by the horns. Prepare, prepare, prepare. Train every day, even if it means practicing in front of a mirror to hone your craft.”

Story Credit: Bonface Orucho for Bird Story Agency