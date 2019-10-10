Tiwa Savage reacts to this Video of OAPs Mocking Female Artists Off Air: “To the ladies in this video hope you keep the same energy when you see me in person” | Watch

Tiwa Savage on Thursday, shared a video of some OAPs mocking her and other female artists.

In the video, the female OAPs who were unaware the studio camera was recording, alleged that Tiwa Savage cannot write songs and only sings other people’s songs yet she keeps getting successful. The ladies also compared her with Yemi Alade, insinuating that Yemi is better than her.

Tiwa Savage shared the video on her Instagram page with a note to the ladies involved. She wrote: “Yooo look at the so called FEMALE gate keepers #OAP that are supposed to help fellow female artists and shout that female should support each other are seen here abusing female artists not knowing cameras were still rolling And they wonder why I keep to myself 😏 To the ladies in this video hope you keep the same energy when you see me in person #2Seconds”

Watch the video below: