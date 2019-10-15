From Life as a Solo Artist to floating a New Record Label... Here's "The Whole Truth" with Paul Okoye | WATCH

Paul Okoye, popularly known by his stage name Rudeboy, joined Accelerate TV’s Oscar and Tunde on “The Whole Truth” to discuss life as a solo artist after the break up of P-Square, floating a new record label plus other elements of celebrity life such as social media and its effect on people.

The way King Rudy tells it, he is sticking to his script and doing what he knows best.

Watch the interview below: