Connect with us

BN TV Music

From Life as a Solo Artist to floating a New Record Label... Here's "The Whole Truth" with Paul Okoye | WATCH

BN TV Music

WATCH TY Bello’s Spontaneous Worship Video “Purify our Hearts” with Dunsin Oyekan

BN TV Relationships Scoop

6 Things We Learned about Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko's Love Story from this Video

BN TV Career Inspired

Tania Omotayo shares How She Started "Ziva Lagos" in New Vlog | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Bimbo Ademoye airs her Opinion on Police Harassment on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | WATCH

BN TV Living

Learn All there is to Know about Breast Health Awareness on this Episode of Mom Chit Chat | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch the Official Trailer for MTV Shuga Naija 4 (It's Your Choice)

BN TV Music

You Should Watch this Documentary about Wizkid's Life Before the Fame

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Mercy, Mike, Frodd, Omashola & Seyi on #Bet9jaBBN x #BellaNaija "After The House"

BN TV Living

Namadi* narrates her Experience with Schizophrenia on BBC News Pidgin | WATCH

BN TV

From Life as a Solo Artist to floating a New Record Label… Here’s “The Whole Truth” with Paul Okoye | WATCH

BN TV

Published

16 mins ago

 on

Paul Okoye, popularly known by his stage name Rudeboy, joined Accelerate TV’s Oscar and Tunde on “The Whole Truth” to discuss life as a solo artist after the break up of P-Square, floating a new record label plus other elements of celebrity life such as social media and its effect on people.

The way King Rudy tells it, he is sticking to his script and doing what he knows best.

Watch the interview below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Margaret Atwood & Bernadine Evaristo are Joint Winners of the 2019 Man Booker Prize

Jean Clare Oge: The Invisible Illness

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Emma Uchendu: Every Small Business Should Have an Employee Handbook

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teach Your Children About Money

Advertisement
css.php