Regina Daniels & Ned Nwoko are Having a Baby 🎉

Congratulations are in order for Regina Daniels and her hubby Ned Nwoko who just announced that they are expecting their 1st child together.

Ned Nwoko shared a photo of the actress who is heavily pregnant, making the big reveal on his Instagram with the sweetest caption.

It is now official. I am excited to announce that my baby is having a baby ❤️ @regina.daniels

Regina also a video of herself to share to the good news. She wrote:

I have never been this happy before , This feeling of becoming a mum is the most amazing journey of my life …I see myself speaking to my tummy all day , staring at the mirror and still can’t believe it .This child is about to change my entire life 😩Oh! How much I can’t wait.

Photo Credit: princenednwoko