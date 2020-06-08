AG Baby has a Baby & This is How He Feels

Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi have welcomed their first child together.

Simi shared the great news of the arrival of her baby girl, and also gave us the first look of their bundle of joy.

In a very cute and emotional fan mail shared by Adekunle Gold, he talked about how he felt when he saw his daughter for the very first time.

Here’s what he wrote:

It’s been a lot right? I know. The violence against women, against black people and this pandemic was just too much, I had to log out for a bit. I had to check out to prepare a healthy mind and safe space to welcome my child into the world.

And even though I have sad feelings throughout the day about the crisis outside, when I am with my baby, it’s pure unadulterated joy. I cried so much when Adejare came out. I cried when I first held her. I can’t lie, I still stare at her and shed a few more. Lol

It feels like an obsession really. If someone else is holding Deja, I miss her. I love our skin to skin time. I love feeding her. I love changing her diapers. I love everything, including the insomnia. I’m obsessed with all her expressions; you need to see her stank face – it’s hilarious. I have never seen any baby this beautiful. I mean it. My baby came out with a head full of hair like mine and the most beautiful face I’ve ever seen like Simi. Wow.

I feel so protective over her, and everything happening right now has made me even more conscious of how I want to raise her. I want her to always know she is loved. She is powerful. She is pure black girl magic and I will always believe in her.

I know we are fighting for so much right now. So much pain and insensitivity of the past generations are haunting us. I hope we don’t quit fighting for women’s rights too, because I truly believe if our women are empowered and allowed to lead, we all would be so much better for it. I know this first hand because Simi is powerful and my life is better for it.

While we fight for todays problems, let’s also fight for our future. We must ensure we don’t raise our children with the same consciousness that raised us. We must raise sons who respect value and revere women and raise daughters that are strong and fearless. That we raise children who speak up and stand up for what is right, that we raise children who don’t continue the cycle of abuse, fear, secrecy and insensitivity that has plagued our own generation and the ones before us. I pray for justice for all the victims and that if the hand of the law isn’t a swift enough, that the hand of God will do His thing.

Above all, I wish that even in this madness you find pockets of sunshine that help you breath and reconnect with yourself, and that you have reasons to feel alive and happy.

I’m hugging and kissing and praying over my unemployed princess, while supporting everyone in all the other ways I can.

I pray you are doing the same too.

Sending you loads of love.

AG Baby is your baby

Scratch that

AG Baby has a Baby. 🍼