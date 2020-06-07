Adekunle Gold & Simi’s Baby Girl is Here! Say Hello to Adejare

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Yayy! Our Duduke is baby is here.

One of our favourite couples, Adekunle Gold and Simi have announced the arrival of their baby girl. The proud parents took to social media to give us the first look of their bundle of joy.

The new mum shared the first photo of their adorable daughter. She wrote:

Adejare.
It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love.
Deja, my baby girl, I got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God. ❤️ 5.30.2020

Congrats to the new parents!

