Rotimi Pulled Out All the Stops for his Sweetheart Vanessa on her Birthday

The singer and “Power” actor, Rotimi treated his sweetheart, Vanessa Mdee to a lovely surprise on her birthday.

Rotimi went all out with some decorations and flowers to wish her a happy birthday, snd the Tanzanian singer took to Instagram to share the sweet moment she walked in on the surprise.

She wrote:

He is my ULTIMATE gift, THE greatest blessing
+ 1 💫 GLORY TO GOD 🙏

Rotimi replied with the sweetest words:

You deserve this my love. Had to come up with something while you were sleeping 🔥❤️

