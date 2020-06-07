Scoop
Rotimi Pulled Out All the Stops for his Sweetheart Vanessa on her Birthday
The singer and “Power” actor, Rotimi treated his sweetheart, Vanessa Mdee to a lovely surprise on her birthday.
Rotimi went all out with some decorations and flowers to wish her a happy birthday, snd the Tanzanian singer took to Instagram to share the sweet moment she walked in on the surprise.
She wrote:
He is my ULTIMATE gift, THE greatest blessing
+ 1 💫 GLORY TO GOD 🙏
Rotimi replied with the sweetest words:
You deserve this my love. Had to come up with something while you were sleeping 🔥❤️