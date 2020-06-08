Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Beyoncé's Speech on Racism & Sexism is the Powerful Message We All Need Right Now

Movies & TV

Pete Murimi's Film "I am Samuel" is Advocating for Equality, Acceptance & Queer Love

BN TV Movies & TV

Faa & Ladipoe start a Fun Challenge on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Series

BN TV Movies & TV

A South African Horror Movie Is Coming To Netflix Soon

BN TV Movies & TV

The Tribute to Aunt Nomalanga on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Series is so Emotional

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch Vivian Ejike‘s "A Private Storm"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Catch Up on All that Went Down this Week on #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

David Oyelowo Breaks Down in Tears Reliving Racism Experience & Death of George Floyd

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's A Whole New Season! Don't Miss Episode 1 (Life is A Party) of Ndani TV's "Phases"

BN TV Movies & TV

Find Out What Faa & Khalil are Up to on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together"

Movies & TV

Beyoncé’s Speech on Racism & Sexism is the Powerful Message We All Need Right Now

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Beyoncé was among the speakers for Barack and Michelle Obama’s YouTube “Dear Class of 2020” virtual graduation ceremony. The event also featured Taylor Swift, BTS, Lady Gaga, Chloe x Halle, Lizzo, and Katy Perry.

The singer started by congratulating the high school seniors who persevered through an unprecedented time in the country, and she discussing the protests surrounding the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

She said:

Congratulations to the class of 2020, you have arrived here in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed Black human being. And you still made it, we’re so proud of you.

Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the worlds know that black lives matter. The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers. We’ve seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, could start the wheels of change. Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates who we celebrate today.

Talking about sexism in the music industry, she said:

The entertainment business is still very sexist… It’s still very male-dominated and as a woman, I did not see enough female role models given the opportunity to what I knew I had to do. To run my label and management company, to direct my films and produce my tours, that meant ownership—owning my masters, owning my art, owning my future and writing my own story. Not enough black women had a seat at the table. So I had to go and chop down that wood and build my own table. Then I had to invite the best there was to have a seat. That meant hiring women, men outsiders, underdogs, people that were overlook and waiting to be seen.

Watch her entire speech below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: Seemingly Inconsequential Actions Have Long Term Consequences

Adedoyin Adebayo: The Nigerian Woman Who Works in the Tech Industry

Moses Obroku: Letter To 20 Year Old Moses

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Concept of Force Majeure
Advertisement
css.php