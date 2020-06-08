Connect with us

Kunle Afolayan explains the Role & Importance of a Director on this Episode of "Film Masterclass"

Olori Esho's Tips on "9 Things to do Before Getting Married"

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian get Candid about Supporting the Black Community

This Telande World Bofrot Beef Burger Recipe Is Simply Mouthwatering

This Episode of Koko Kalango's “Colours of Life” is All About Parenting in the New Millennium

Faa & Ladipoe start a Fun Challenge on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Series

This Immunity Boosting Juice on “DIY with King Tonto” is Worth Trying

Adanna has the Best Tips on how Parents can Educate their Kids about Racism

Spice Up Your Sunday Afternoon with this Ofada Sauce Recipe from The Kitchen Muse

A South African Horror Movie Is Coming To Netflix Soon

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Another episode of Kunle Afolayan‘s film masterclass for aspiring filmmakers is out.

This episode explains the role and importance of a director in film making.

The masterclass cuts across several aspects of filmmaking such as directing, cinematography, lighting, script development, production tips, the business of film among others, using his filmography as case studies.

Watch the video below:

