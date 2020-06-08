BN TV
Kunle Afolayan explains the Role & Importance of a Director on this Episode of “Film Masterclass”
Another episode of Kunle Afolayan‘s film masterclass for aspiring filmmakers is out.
This episode explains the role and importance of a director in film making.
The masterclass cuts across several aspects of filmmaking such as directing, cinematography, lighting, script development, production tips, the business of film among others, using his filmography as case studies.
