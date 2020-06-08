This Telande World Bofrot Beef Burger Recipe Is Simply Mouthwatering

Telande World is here again with a new delicacy tutorial and this time, it’s a recipe for ‘Bofrot Beef Burger’.

PREP TIME: 1 HOUR

COOK TIME: 20 MINUTES

SERVES: 8-10

Ingredients

For the bofrot

2 cups hard flour

½ cup sugar

4 tbsp margarine

1 tbsp instant yeast

1 tsp nutmeg

1 cup lukewarm water

1-liter Vegetable Oil, for frying

Pinch of Salt

For the beef patty

50g minced beef

1 tsp oregano

1 egg yolk

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

For the filling

A handful of lettuce

Tomato slices

Onion slices

Burger cheddar slices.

Mayochup cocktail (half & half mayonnaise and ketchup)

Direction

Dissolve sugar and salt with water and set aside.· In a mixing bowl, mix flour, yeast, nutmeg together then rub in the margarine until completely mixed in. Add the sugar solution and mix into a dough. Flour a flat surface and knead dough until smooth and soft. Divide the dough into two and cut into golf ball pieces. Knead the pieces of dough into golf size balls. Place on parchment line baking tray and cover with a napkin. Keep in a warm place for the dough to rise 45 minutes to an hour for the dough to rise and double in size Whilst the dough is left to rise, mix the minced beef with the oregano, yolk, garlic, black pepper, white, salt and set to marinate in the fridge. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat, add the dough and fry until golden and cooked through. Take out and drain the excess oil on paper towel and let cool off. Mould the minced beef with a round cutter and grill on a pre-heated grill for 3-5 minutes on both sides then add the cheese slice. Slice the bofrot in equal half, place lettuce on one half, add tomato and onion slice on it then the grilled beef patty with the cheese. Drizzle with mayochup cocktail and place the other half on top.

Bofrot beef burger ready to serve.

Watch the tutorial below: