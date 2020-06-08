BN TV
This Telande World Bofrot Beef Burger Recipe Is Simply Mouthwatering
Telande World is here again with a new delicacy tutorial and this time, it’s a recipe for ‘Bofrot Beef Burger’.
PREP TIME: 1 HOUR
COOK TIME: 20 MINUTES
SERVES: 8-10
Ingredients
- For the bofrot
- 2 cups hard flour
- ½ cup sugar
- 4 tbsp margarine
- 1 tbsp instant yeast
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 1 cup lukewarm water
- 1-liter Vegetable Oil, for frying
- Pinch of Salt
For the beef patty
50g minced beef
1 tsp oregano
1 egg yolk
1 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp salt
For the filling
A handful of lettuce
Tomato slices
Onion slices
Burger cheddar slices.
Mayochup cocktail (half & half mayonnaise and ketchup)
Direction
- Dissolve sugar and salt with water and set aside.· In a mixing bowl, mix flour, yeast, nutmeg together then rub in the margarine until completely mixed in.
- Add the sugar solution and mix into a dough.
- Flour a flat surface and knead dough until smooth and soft.
- Divide the dough into two and cut into golf ball pieces.
- Knead the pieces of dough into golf size balls.
- Place on parchment line baking tray and cover with a napkin.
- Keep in a warm place for the dough to rise 45 minutes to an hour for the dough to rise and double in size
- Whilst the dough is left to rise, mix the minced beef with the oregano, yolk, garlic, black pepper, white, salt and set to marinate in the fridge.
- Heat oil in a pan over medium heat, add the dough and fry until golden and cooked through.
- Take out and drain the excess oil on paper towel and let cool off.
- Mould the minced beef with a round cutter and grill on a pre-heated grill for 3-5 minutes on both sides then add the cheese slice.
- Slice the bofrot in equal half, place lettuce on one half, add tomato and onion slice on it then the grilled beef patty with the cheese.
- Drizzle with mayochup cocktail and place the other half on top.
Bofrot beef burger ready to serve.
Watch the tutorial below: