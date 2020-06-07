Burna Boy, Yemi Alade & Sinach make Billboard’s Top 15 Sub-Saharan African Artists

Big ups to our African stars!

From dishing hits back to back to winning record-breaking awards, these past few years have been filled with major achievements for our African music stars.

Billboard announced Burna Boy as the most-streamed artist in Sub-Saharan Africa.

On the Billboards list of titled, “Top 15 Sub-Saharan African Artists“, Burnaboy takes the lead with 435.57 million streams, with Diamond Platnumz coming in second with 291.98 million streams whiles Davido takes the third spot with 285.76 million, Wizkid with 176 million streams.

Also on the list is gospel singer, Sinach, she has over 120 million streams, and Yemi Alade is the second most-streamed female artists, with over 109 million streams.

Check it out:

Photo Credit: Burnaboy