Connect with us

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Yemi Alade & Sinach make Billboard's Top 15 Sub-Saharan African Artists

Music

New Music + Video: Juls feat. Aymos - Tembisa

Music

New Video: B-Red feat. Mayorkun - Dance

Music

New Music: Skiibii feat. Reekado Banks - Banger

Music

New Music + Video: Avala - Iran Obinrin (Female Lineage)

Music

New Music: Broda Shaggi feat. Zlatan - Okoto

BN TV Music

You Should Listen to this Visual Poem "Lockdown" by The Garden Theatre

Music

CKay has a Gift for his Fans - A Musical Short Film "Alien"

Music

New Video: Nana Fofie - Yeno Ntem

Music

New Music: Prettyboy D-O - Odeshi

Music

Burna Boy, Yemi Alade & Sinach make Billboard’s Top 15 Sub-Saharan African Artists

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Big ups to our African stars!

From dishing hits back to back to winning record-breaking awards, these past few years have been filled with major achievements for our African music stars.

Billboard announced Burna Boy as the most-streamed artist in Sub-Saharan Africa.

On the Billboards list of titled, “Top 15 Sub-Saharan African Artists“, Burnaboy takes the lead with 435.57 million streams, with Diamond Platnumz coming in second with 291.98 million streams whiles Davido takes the third spot with 285.76 million, Wizkid with 176 million streams.

Also on the list is gospel singer, Sinach, she has over 120 million streams, and Yemi Alade is the second most-streamed female artists, with over 109 million streams.

Check it out:

Photo Credit: Burnaboy

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: Seemingly Inconsequential Actions Have Long Term Consequences

Moses Obroku: Letter To 20 Year Old Moses

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Concept of Force Majeure
Omotade Alalade

How #BellaNaijaWCW Omotade Alalade of Beibei Haven Foundation is Supporting Women/Families Through Their Fertility Journey
Advertisement
css.php