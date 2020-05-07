Sinach is Celebrating a Major Record-breaking Feat!

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Sinach has been on the gospel music scene for quite a while now and she is unarguably one of Nigeria’s most successful gospel artists.

This is all thanks to her unique sound and back-to-back hit songs, all which has led her to become the first African to top the Billboard Christian Songwriters Chart.

Her song “Waymaker,” originally released in 2016, recently gained massive popularity following performances by The Elevation Worship and other Christian rock bands.

But it was Leeland’s Waymaker (Live) that shot the song into Billboard Top 10 hits. Another version of the song by Michael W. Smith featuring Vanessa Campagna and Madelyn Berry also lit up the charts.

Sinach took to her Twitter on Wednesday to share the good news.

