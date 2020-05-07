Connect with us

Regina Askia-Williams' Candid Experience As A Frontline Health Worker During the Coronavirus Pandemic

In Genevieve Magazine’s Digital Issue, the focus is on celebrating healthcare heroes around the world.

Genevieve Magazine turns the spotlight on Regina Askia-Williams, who, as a Registered Nurse Practitioner in New York, is one of the medical professionals at the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus.

In the exclusive interview, Regina Askia-Williams speaks about her experiences on the frontlines, how she has coped with the surge in patient deaths, how she and her family have adjusted to the new normal, and the mental health challenges that have come with it.

When asked about her experience, she said:

We are often in an enclosed space with [sick] patients, who are coughing, [with] oxygen levels dropping. You turn them on their stomachs, you put them on 100 percent non-rebreather. When that doesn’t work you call for high flow; when that doesn’t work you consult for ICU. With those who sign a DNI/DNR, you start a morphine drip and organise a Zoom-meet with the family, so they can say their goodbyes. The Covid patient dies the loneliest death. No family, no loved ones by their side. You hold your patient’s hands and comfort them as they pass. Then you go to the bathroom and cry. The nurses are going to need therapy sessions to deal with their PTSD after this.

Click here to read the story. 

We also get to meet Regina Askia-Williams’ children – Teesa, Stephanie and Rudolph Junior.

A couple of days ago BellaNaija had an exclusive chat with Regina Askia-Williams about her experience on the frontline and how other people around the world can help Doctors and Nurses be in a better mental head space. Watch that below or click here.

CREDITS
Illustration: O.A Mariam (@o.a.mariam / @mariam.lele_)
Story by: @sonia_irabor
Family photos/ selfies courtesy of @ReginaAskia

