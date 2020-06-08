Connect with us

Movies & TV Promotions Scoop

Yvonne Jegede Joins Forces with Deyemi Okanlawon for the Forthcoming Crime Comedy "Honeymoon Nightmare"

BN TV Movies & TV

Kunle Afolayan explains the Role & Importance of a Director on this Episode of "Film Masterclass"

Movies & TV Scoop

Beyoncé's Speech on Racism & Sexism is the Powerful Message We All Need Right Now

Movies & TV

Pete Murimi's Film "I am Samuel" is Advocating for Equality, Acceptance & Queer Love

BN TV Movies & TV

Faa & Ladipoe start a Fun Challenge on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Series

BN TV Movies & TV

A South African Horror Movie Is Coming To Netflix Soon

BN TV Movies & TV

The Tribute to Aunt Nomalanga on this Episode of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Series is so Emotional

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our June #BNMovieFeature is Addressing Violence Against Women | Watch Vivian Ejike‘s "A Private Storm"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Catch Up on All that Went Down this Week on #BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

David Oyelowo Breaks Down in Tears Reliving Racism Experience & Death of George Floyd

Movies & TV

Yvonne Jegede Joins Forces with Deyemi Okanlawon for the Forthcoming Crime Comedy “Honeymoon Nightmare”

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

The director for “Dear Affy“, Samuel Olatunji has announced his second directorial project dubbed “Honeymoon Nightmare”, a crime comedy starring Yvonne Jegede, Deyemi Okanlawon, Adedimeji Lateef, Bimbo Thomas, Lizzy Jay, and Ufuoma Stacey McDermott.

According to the official Instagram for the forthcoming:

The movie is about a new couple that got caught up in a nightmarish series of events 48 hours after their wedding in a hotel full of different characters- Gossipy Ghost, sex-craze MD, Cantankerous ball boy, stalking ex, disgruntled ex-staff, and two quarrelsome staff torn apart by a lover boy and others. The presence of hilarious policemen and a lady commander added twists and turns that made

The upcoming crime comedy was written by Saviour Kings Bob.

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: How To Stay Visible While Working Remotely

Why Do You Lie Unprovoked?

In Loving Memory: Of OJ Akingbesote – An Exemplary Husband Who Loved without Restraint!

#BellaNaijaMCM Kingdom Nwanyanwu of D-Ability Initiative is Promoting the Welfare of Deaf & Hard of Hearing Persons in Nigeria 

BN Book Excerpt: The Formula For Wealth by Femi Pedro
Advertisement
css.php