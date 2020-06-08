Yvonne Jegede Joins Forces with Deyemi Okanlawon for the Forthcoming Crime Comedy “Honeymoon Nightmare”

The director for “Dear Affy“, Samuel Olatunji has announced his second directorial project dubbed “Honeymoon Nightmare”, a crime comedy starring Yvonne Jegede, Deyemi Okanlawon, Adedimeji Lateef, Bimbo Thomas, Lizzy Jay, and Ufuoma Stacey McDermott.

According to the official Instagram for the forthcoming:

The movie is about a new couple that got caught up in a nightmarish series of events 48 hours after their wedding in a hotel full of different characters- Gossipy Ghost, sex-craze MD, Cantankerous ball boy, stalking ex, disgruntled ex-staff, and two quarrelsome staff torn apart by a lover boy and others. The presence of hilarious policemen and a lady commander added twists and turns that made

The upcoming crime comedy was written by Saviour Kings Bob.