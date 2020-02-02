The Trailer for Samuel Olatunji’s “Dear Affy” is Here & It’s a Must Watch

Connect with us

Published

28 mins ago

 on

All is set for a new kind of love experience this valentine as the trailer for the much-awaited romantic comedy, “Dear Affy” is finally released.

The producers of “The Ghost and The Tout” and “Seven and a Half Dates” have now released the trailer for “Dear Affy” starring Kehinde Bankole, Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Chinedu Ikedieze, Bimbo Ademoye, Hafiz Oyetoro, Chiwetalu Agu, Sir Dee, Lizzy Jay, Teni Entertainer, Anto Lecky, Uzor Arukwe, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Ali Nuhu, Enyinna Nwigwe, and Timini Egbuson.

“Dear Affy” is a romantic comedy with a lot of humour, passions, intrigue, ambition and power skirmishes. An amazing plot twist which tells the story of a beautiful career lady who is about to get married to the man of her dream who is on the verge of sealing millions of Naira worth of contract. However, he is faced with the devil and the deep blue sea as sealing the contract is hinged on him having an intimate affair with the female billionaire contractor by all means just a few weeks to his wedding.

The trailer was recently released on the movie’s official social media account and all other channels as part of effort towards building anticipation for the final cinema release date on Feb 14, 2020.

The director, Samuel Olatunji has hinted that people should prepare for an unforgettable experience across the theatres when the “Dear Affy” is finally released.

Watch the official trailer below.

