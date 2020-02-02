Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Yes, Tacha Is Launching Her Own Reality Show | #KeepingUpWithTacha

Movies & TV Style

The Combination of Kim Oprah and Omashola for Taylor Live Magazine's February issue is Pure Magic 

Movies & TV Nollywood

In The Spirit of Movie Remakes, Charles Okpaleke Is Bringing Back Nollywood Classic "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our #BNMovieFeature is a Throwback Vibe! WATCH 1992 Nollywood Classic "Nneka The Pretty Serpent" 

Movies & TV

Kwabena Gyansah's Film & Ghana's First-Ever Oscar Submission "Azali" Acquired by Netflix

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Lolo 1 makes Productional Debut with the Film "When Love is Not Enough" | WATCH the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Boity's Reality TV Show "Own Your Throne" is set to Premiere on BET Africa | Watch the Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood

Obi Emelonye has a New Movie "The Oratory" Coming Up & We Honestly Can't Wait to Watch It

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Meet Lara in Episode 3 of REDTV's "Assistant Madams" | WATCH

Movies & TV Scoop

Chinonye Chukwu, Tyler Perry, Cynthia Erivo Nominated for NAACP Awards 2020 | See Full List

Movies & TV

Yes, Tacha Is Launching Her Own Reality Show | #KeepingUpWithTacha

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Tacha has definitely been up to a lot since she left the Big Brother Naija house. She has snagged various endorsement deals, established her own clothing line and now she is raising the bar by setting up her own reality show.

It’s a known fact that Tacha managed to captivate our attention during and after BBN and now she has given us the opportunity to get up close and personal with her daily life, by launching her own spinoff reality show which she has called, “Keeping up with Tacha (KUWT).”

According to her, the reality show will feature entertaining mini series and lots more. So our fingers are crossed.

Watch the teaser below:

Photo Credit: @symply_tacha

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Storytelling in an Era of Online Classrooms

Amina Alabi: Matriarchs of Patriarchy

Here’s How You can Help the Displaced Residents of Tarkwa Bay

Nigerians Are Loud… That’s It. That’s the Tweet

Ogunniyi Abayomi: Operation Amotekun & National Security in Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php