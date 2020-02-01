Connect with us

The Combination of Kim Oprah and Omashola for Taylor Live Magazine's February issue is Pure Magic 

In The Spirit of Movie Remakes, Charles Okpaleke Is Bringing Back Nollywood Classic "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"

Our #BNMovieFeature is a Throwback Vibe! WATCH 1992 Nollywood Classic "Nneka The Pretty Serpent" 

Kwabena Gyansah's Film & Ghana's First-Ever Oscar Submission "Azali" Acquired by Netflix

Lolo 1 makes Productional Debut with the Film "When Love is Not Enough" | WATCH the Trailer

Boity's Reality TV Show "Own Your Throne" is set to Premiere on BET Africa | Watch the Trailer

Obi Emelonye has a New Movie "The Oratory" Coming Up & We Honestly Can't Wait to Watch It

Meet Lara in Episode 3 of REDTV's "Assistant Madams" | WATCH

Chinonye Chukwu, Tyler Perry, Cynthia Erivo Nominated for NAACP Awards 2020 | See Full List

Another Magazine Feature with #BBNaija's Mike & Wife Perri? YES, Please

BellaNaija.com

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Although Big Brother Naija 2019 has come and gone, all the housemates continue to remain fresh on our minds because the platform has automatically upgraded their status to that of a celebrity.

For Taylor Live Magazine‘s February 2020 issue, Omashola and Kim Oprah were selected as the stars to grace the cover and it is quite magical.

The beauty queen and Warri boy looked quite exquisite as they posed in various breathtaking outfits that would give Beyoncé and Jay Z a run for their money.

In a quick chat with the magazine, Kim and Omashola speak on how life has changed for them after Big Brother Naija 2019 and what we should expect from them. The also answered questions about the kind of relationship they have and more.

See more photos below:

Photo Credit:

Photographer: @mo_fold_photography

Stylist :  TL Styling

Creative Director : @teni_michaels

Make up : @beammakeovers

Designers: @rogue_ng @adunni_oge_brand @halleros_collection @crafted_by_evol @houseoftemmy

Graphics : @trytune

