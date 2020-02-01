Connect with us

In The Spirit of Movie Remakes, Charles Okpaleke Is Bringing Back Nollywood Classic "Nneka The Pretty Serpent"

It looks like Nollywood producer, Charles Okpaleke is not stopping anytime soon with the remakes of classic Nollywood movies and we are totally here for it.

Since the release of the  highly successful “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free,” Charles Okpaleke has acquired the rights to two other Nollywood classics – “Glamour Girls” and “RattleSnake.”

Now we can add the 1992 Nollywood blockbuster  “Nneka The Pretty Serpent,” to the list because Charles has also acquired the rights to the movie.

Taking to his Instagram, Charles made the announcement by posting a possible cover for the remake and captioned it:

“We’ve been waiting to announce this! Nneka is Back, and this time she’s going for the Jugular.”

The movie is set to hit Nigerian cinemas in December 2020.

In the meantime, we are showing the original “Nneka The Pretty Serpent” for this week’s BN Movie Feature. Check it out Here.

