Our #BNMovieFeature is a Throwback Vibe! WATCH 1992 Nollywood Classic “Nneka The Pretty Serpent” 

The #BNMovieFeature is bringing back some good old Nollywood movies that are guaranteed to give you that nostalgic feeling and make you smile.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There's so much to look forward to

The movie for today is titled “Nneka The Pretty Serpent”

This 1992 movie was produced by Okechukwu Ogunjiofor, and directed by Zeb Ejiro. The movie stars, Eucharia Anunobi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Rita Nzelu, Sam Loco, Kanayo O.Kanayo, James Iroha, Claude Eke, Ndidi Obi and Nelly Uchendu.

Watch and enjoy: