Our #BNMovieFeature is a Throwback Vibe! WATCH 1992 Nollywood Classic "Nneka The Pretty Serpent" 

Watch WANI & Buju Hilariously take on the Ndani TGIF Show

Padita Agu is sharing tips on Dealing with Depression | Watch

Lolo 1 makes Productional Debut with the Film "When Love is Not Enough" | WATCH the Trailer

Boity's Reality TV Show "Own Your Throne" is set to Premiere on BET Africa | Watch the Trailer

WATCH TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship Session "We Have Come" with Tope Alabi

This Stir Fry Pasta & Sauce Recipe by Sisi Yemmie is Absolutely Quick & Delicious | WATCH

Mercy Ajisafe & Ladunni Lambo serve 5 Tips on How Achieve a Casual Slay | WATCH

WATCH Episode 2 of Justin Bieber's YouTube Docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons”

Watch MTV Shuga’s New Documentary, “Young Moms” about 3 Nigerian Girls dealing with Teenage Pregnancy

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians! Welcome to the month of February.

The #BNMovieFeature is bringing back some good old Nollywood movies that are guaranteed to give you that nostalgic feeling and make you smile.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

The movie for today is titled “Nneka The Pretty Serpent”

This 1992 movie was produced by Okechukwu Ogunjiofor, and directed by Zeb Ejiro. The movie stars, Eucharia Anunobi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Rita Nzelu, Sam Loco, Kanayo O.Kanayo, James Iroha, Claude Eke, Ndidi Obi and Nelly Uchendu.

Watch and enjoy:

