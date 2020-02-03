BBNaija’s Alex is not Letting Anything Stop Her Dreams of being a Nollywood Star

Big Brother Naija star, Alex Asogwa started her acting career with “Merry Men” and now she is taking it up a notch with Bolanle Austen-Peter‘s “Man Enough” and we are sure she is going do so well.

On this episode of Rubbin’ Minds Plus with Desmond Ekunwe, Alex explains why she paused her dance career for acting and her plans for Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Alex said she is very good in both dance and filmaking but she wants to prove herself worthy in the filmaking industry and along the line she will manage both careers. Explaining her decision to take a role in the stage play, Alex says she fell in love with the script and it helps her send a positive message to the audience.

“Man Enough” stars actors such as Tana Adelana, Gideon Okeke, Juliana Olayode, Ayo Ayoola, Moshood Fattah, Ralph Okoro, Josephine Ewuru, Iyke Okechukwu and more, addresses various pressures men have to grapple with: pressure of being rejected or accepted by the womenfolk, pressure from the extended family, financial pressure, and the general pressure the society puts on a man in his quest to prove that he is man enough.

Watch her interview below: