Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Alex is not Letting Anything Stop Her Dreams of being a Nollywood Star

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Trailer for Samuel Olatunji's "Dear Affy" is Here & It's a Must Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our #BNMovieFeature is a Throwback Vibe! WATCH 1992 Nollywood Classic "Nneka The Pretty Serpent" 

BN TV

Watch WANI & Buju Hilariously take on the Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

Padita Agu is sharing tips on Dealing with Depression | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Lolo 1 makes Productional Debut with the Film "When Love is Not Enough" | WATCH the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Boity's Reality TV Show "Own Your Throne" is set to Premiere on BET Africa | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

WATCH TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship Session "We Have Come" with Tope Alabi

BN TV

This Stir Fry Pasta & Sauce Recipe by Sisi Yemmie is Absolutely Quick & Delicious | WATCH

BN TV Style

Mercy Ajisafe & Ladunni Lambo serve 5 Tips on How Achieve a Casual Slay | WATCH

BN TV

#BBNaija’s Alex is not Letting Anything Stop Her Dreams of being a Nollywood Star

BN TV

Published

14 mins ago

 on

Big Brother Naija star, Alex Asogwa started her acting career with “Merry Men” and now she is taking it up a notch with Bolanle Austen-Peter‘s “Man Enough” and we are sure she is going do so well.

On this episode of Rubbin’ Minds Plus with Desmond Ekunwe, Alex explains why she paused her dance career for acting and her plans for Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Alex said she is very good in both dance and filmaking but she wants to prove herself worthy in the filmaking industry and along the line she will manage both careers. Explaining her decision to take a role in the stage play, Alex says she fell in love with the script and it helps her send a positive message to the audience.

“Man Enough” stars actors such as Tana Adelana, Gideon Okeke, Juliana Olayode, Ayo Ayoola, Moshood Fattah, Ralph Okoro, Josephine Ewuru, Iyke Okechukwu and more, addresses various pressures men have to grapple with: pressure of being rejected or accepted by the womenfolk, pressure from the extended family, financial pressure, and the general pressure the society puts on a man in his quest to prove that he is man enough.

Watch her interview below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jessica Ireju: You’ve Set Those 2020 Intentions… Now, Make It Count!

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Farida Yahya: Use Technology to Expand Your Client Base

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: How I Navigated the Professional Space as a Teenager in Nigeria

Chisom Winifred: A Letter to Young Creatives

Advertisement
css.php