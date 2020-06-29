Memorable Moments from the 2020 BET Awards You Have to See

This year’s BET Awards was indeed a memorable one, despite the pandemic, the organisers made it possible to celebrate outstanding stars.

From Beyoncé‘s acceptance speech to Lil Wayne‘s tribute to Kobe Bryant, the 2020 BET Awards provided many moments that we’ll not soon forget.

Here’s a look at some memorable moments from the award show:

The virtual awards helmed by host Amanda Seales kicked off with a powerful opening segment and kept the energy and emotions running high with some touching tributes to late stars, including Kobe Bryant and Little Richard.

Beyoncé was honoured with the Humanitarian Award, which was proudly presented by the former US first lady Michelle Obama.

While virtually presenting the award, the former first lady said:

No matter how big the stages get, I know my girl isn’t satisfied unless she’s sharing all that shine she has with the next generation. She’s always turning up, looking out, and making us all a little bigger, better, a little more fierce. And she’s doing it all while staying devoted to her children and the loved ones she holds dear. So to my girl, I just want to say, you inspire me. You inspire all of us.

Burna Boy was the winner of the BET Awards‘ Best International Act category. British supermodel, Naomi Campbell presented the award to Burna Boy, who gave his acceptance speech virtually.

In his acceptance speech, the Afrobeat star said:

I’ll like to use this opportunity to say that sometime around 1835, there was a mission to turn Africa into a dominated nation. Now is the time to overturn that and go back to the royalty that we were, because, in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter.

Chloe x Halle are in a different league yall #BETAwards

Lil Wayne paid tribute to the late NBA star, Kobe Bryant when he closed out the awards ceremony’s In Memoriam segment with a performance of his 2009 song “Kobe Bryant.”

