Memorable Moments from the 2020 BET Awards You Have to See

This year’s BET Awards was indeed a memorable one, despite the pandemic, the organisers made it possible to celebrate outstanding stars.
From Beyoncé‘s acceptance speech to Lil Wayne‘s tribute to Kobe Bryant, the 2020 BET Awards provided many moments that we’ll not soon forget.
Here’s a look at some memorable moments from the award show:
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Amanda Seales is seen during the 2020 BET Awards.
The virtual awards helmed by host Amanda Seales kicked off with a powerful opening segment and kept the energy and emotions running high with some touching tributes to late stars, including Kobe Bryant and Little Richard.
Beyoncé was honoured with the Humanitarian Award, which was proudly presented by the former US first lady Michelle Obama.
While virtually presenting the award, the former first lady said:
No matter how big the stages get, I know my girl isn’t satisfied unless she’s sharing all that shine she has with the next generation. She’s always turning up, looking out, and making us all a little bigger, better, a little more fierce. And she’s doing it all while staying devoted to her children and the loved ones she holds dear. So to my girl, I just want to say, you inspire me. You inspire all of us.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Michelle Obama is seen during the 2020 BET Awards.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Beyoncé is seen during the 2020 BET Awards.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Naomi Campbell is seen during the 2020 BET Awards.
Burna Boy was the winner of the BET Awards‘ Best International Act category. British supermodel, Naomi Campbell presented the award to Burna Boy, who gave his acceptance speech virtually.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Burna Boy is seen during the 2020 BET Awards.
In his acceptance speech, the Afrobeat star said:
I’ll like to use this opportunity to say that sometime around 1835, there was a mission to turn Africa into a dominated nation. Now is the time to overturn that and go back to the royalty that we were, because, in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Chloe x Halle perform during the 2020 BET Awards.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Chloe x Halle perform during the 2020 BET Awards.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Jennifer Hudson performs during the 2020 BET Awards.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Jennifer Hudson performs during the 2020 BET Awards.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Terrence J is seen during the 2020 BET Awards Pre-Show.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Rapsody performs during the 2020 BET Awards.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Flavor Flav performs during the 2020 BET Awards.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Masego performs during the 2020 BET Awards.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Kirk Franklin is seen during the 2020 BET Awards.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, DJ Khaled is seen during the 2020 BET Awards.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Megan Thee Stallion is seen during the 2020 BET Awards.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Lizzo is seen during the 2020 BET Awards.
VARIOUS CITIES – JUNE 28: In this screengrab, Nas is seen during the 2020 BET Awards.