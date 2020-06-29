Connect with us

An Unexpected Drama Unfolds in Chidinma Igokweuche's Short Film "Chaos"

Vanessa Mdee is Answering all Your Questions on this Fun Vlog

Don't Miss the First Episode of The Naked Convos' New Web Series “My Name Is A-Zed”

Denola Grey, Ini Dima-Okojie & Ireti Doyle Star in Upcoming Movie “DOD”

Get to Know More About Regina Daniels & her Family In Upcoming Reality Show "Our Circle"

Memorable Moments from the 2020 BET Awards You Have to See

Madam KoiKoi, Bush Baby & Other Boarding School Horror Stories Come to Life in Efe Irele's Film "Manifestation"

Here's Your First Look at Aretha Franklin's Biopic "Respect"

Beyoncé teases Fans with New Visual Album "Black Is King"

Adanna & David's "Never Have I Ever" Answers Will Surprise You

An Unexpected Drama Unfolds in Chidinma Igokweuche’s Short Film “Chaos”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Accelerate TV, through the Accelerate Filmmaker Project, trains empowers and gives young filmmakers a platform to actualize their dreams, and an alumni Chidinma Igokweuche is showcasing a short film written, produced and virtually directed by her.

The short film titled, “Chaos“, was shot during the full lockdown, and magic was created. The film is a Didi Stories production and also a collaborative effort between some young and ambitious filmmakers.

“Chaos” features, Micheal Ejoor, Adenike Adebayo-Esho, Hero Daniels, Yimika Omowaje, Jide Oyegbile amongst others.

And here’s the result. Check on it!

