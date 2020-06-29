An Unexpected Drama Unfolds in Chidinma Igokweuche’s Short Film “Chaos”

Accelerate TV, through the Accelerate Filmmaker Project, trains empowers and gives young filmmakers a platform to actualize their dreams, and an alumni Chidinma Igokweuche is showcasing a short film written, produced and virtually directed by her.

The short film titled, “Chaos“, was shot during the full lockdown, and magic was created. The film is a Didi Stories production and also a collaborative effort between some young and ambitious filmmakers.

“Chaos” features, Micheal Ejoor, Adenike Adebayo-Esho, Hero Daniels, Yimika Omowaje, Jide Oyegbile amongst others.