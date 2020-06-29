Denola Grey, Ini Dima-Okojie & Ireti Doyle Star in Upcoming Movie “DOD”

“DOD” is the thrilling adventure of Chidi and Rotimi, teenagers who get a magical chance to travel back in time and change their broke parents’ past.

“DOD” is the first family adventure film in Nigeria, co-written & co-directed by “Elevator Baby” Writer/Director, Akay Mason and Abosi Ogba, in his directorial debut.

It stars cast Ini-Dima Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Broda Shaggi, Jide Kosoko, Denola Grey, Olumide Oworu, Ireti Doyle, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Toyin Abraham, Mr Macaroni, Norbert Young, amongst others.