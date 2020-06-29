Connect with us

Denola Grey, Ini Dima-Okojie & Ireti Doyle Star in Upcoming Movie “DOD”

Vanessa Mdee is Answering all Your Questions on this Fun Vlog

Don't Miss the First Episode of The Naked Convos' New Web Series “My Name Is A-Zed”

An Unexpected Drama Unfolds in Chidinma Igokweuche's Short Film "Chaos"

Get to Know More About Regina Daniels & her Family In Upcoming Reality Show "Our Circle"

Memorable Moments from the 2020 BET Awards You Have to See

Madam KoiKoi, Bush Baby & Other Boarding School Horror Stories Come to Life in Efe Irele's Film "Manifestation"

Here's Your First Look at Aretha Franklin's Biopic "Respect"

Beyoncé teases Fans with New Visual Album "Black Is King"

Adanna & David's "Never Have I Ever" Answers Will Surprise You

Published

3 hours ago

 on

DOD” is the thrilling adventure of Chidi and Rotimi, teenagers who get a magical chance to travel back in time and change their broke parents’ past.

“DOD” is the first family adventure film in Nigeria, co-written & co-directed by “Elevator Baby” Writer/Director, Akay Mason and Abosi Ogba, in his directorial debut.

It stars cast Ini-Dima Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Broda Shaggi, Jide Kosoko, Denola Grey, Olumide Oworu, Ireti Doyle, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Toyin Abraham, Mr Macaroni, Norbert Young, amongst others.

