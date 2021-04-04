ICYMI: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude

This episode of #WithChude is a tell-all interview between Chude Jideonwo and veteran Nollywood star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

The multifaceted actress who recently celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with her captain Matthew Ekeinde talks about marriage, people’s perception of her and much more.

In excerpts of the conversation, Omotola says about making her marriage work:

It’s easy for us to relate because he knows who I am and what I stand for and vice versa. And we are very open to each other. We talk to each other. You know, we understand that we’re human beings and wherever we’re fallible, or where we have issues, we discuss it. We’re partners in life. See we don’t carry this husband and wife thing on the head as if it’s some sacred thing that you don’t touch. That you don’t enter. That you don’t understand. It’s not that serious. We’re partners. I have a journey, you chose to make that journey with me. You have your journey, I chose to be on that journey with you. With or without you, I will make my journey. With or without me, he will make his journey. So we both understand that I’m with you, it’s not because I have to be with you. I’m with you because I choose to be with you. He’s with me because he chooses to be with me. So we respect each other’s choices, each other’s space and each other’s wholesomeness. And having done that, luckily we both have the same value system. So It just makes it easy.

On how people perceive her, she says,

If you don’t know me you will think I am extremely arrogant, and that’s okay. I’m not even trying to change that. That’s the thing because I have to protect myself. People who are close to me know that I’m the most useless person. I talk a lot. I’m very playful. I’m very careless around people I love. I’m not guarded. So the only times when I can guard myself is when I don’t know you.

Watch snippets of the conversation below:

