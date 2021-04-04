Find Out What’s Next for Mavin Records in the 2nd Part of Don Jazzy’s “BlackBox Interview”

Bounce Radio has dropped the second part of its sixth “BlackBox Interview” series featuring record producer, audio engineer, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy in conversation with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

In part two of his “BlackBox​ Interview” episode, Don Jazzy speaks in-depth about the Mo’ Hits split, revealing that he had a phobia for making music after Mo’Hits split and found himself criticizing every beat he produced for a while.

Don Jazzy also talks about building Mavin, some tea on his love life and what’s next for Mavin Records.

Watch the new episode below: