Burna Boy Got A Nomination For the 2021 BRIT Awards | See Full List
Dua Lipa, J Hus and Cardi B are among the acts nominated for the BRIT Awards 2021.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the award event was postponed back three months from its usual February date, which will instead take place on May 11 at London’s O2 Arena.
In the international categories, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish led the nominees for best female solo artist and Burna Boy secured a place in the international best male solo artist, alongside The Weekend, Bruce Springsteen, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.
The Afrobeat star was also nominated for the same category in 2020.
The nominees for #BRITs 2021 International Male Solo Artist are:
⚡️ @springsteen
⚡️ @burnaboy
⚡️ @donaldglover
⚡️ @tameimpala
⚡️ @theweeknd
Watch The BRIT Awards 2021 on 11 May on @ITV and @WeAreSTV pic.twitter.com/Jb3SQPl6IT
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 31, 2021
The 2021 BRIT Award nominations are as follows:
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
British Single
220 Kid & Gracey – ‘Don’t Need Love’
Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – ‘Rain’
Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’
Harry Styles – ‘Watermelon Sugar’
Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – ‘Ain’t It Different’
Joel Corry ft MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’
Nathan Dawe ft KSI – ‘Lighter’
Regard & Raye – ‘Secrets’
Simba ft DTG – ‘Rover’
Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – ‘Don’t Rush’
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
Mastercard Album Of The Year
Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’
Celeste – ‘Not Your Muse’
Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’
J Hus – ‘Big Conspiracy’
Jessie Ware – ‘What’s Your Pleasure’
Photo Credit: burnaboygram | josh_snaps