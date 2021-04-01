Burna Boy Got A Nomination For the 2021 BRIT Awards | See Full List

Connect with us

Music

Published

40 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: Joshua Malcolm (@josh_snaps)

Dua Lipa, J Hus and Cardi B are among the acts nominated for the BRIT Awards 2021.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the award event was postponed back three months from its usual February date, which will instead take place on May 11 at London’s O2 Arena.

In the international categories, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish led the nominees for best female solo artist and Burna Boy secured a place in the international best male solo artist, alongside The Weekend, Bruce Springsteen, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

The Afrobeat star was also nominated for the same category in 2020.

The 2021 BRIT Award nominations are as follows:

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas

British Single

220 Kid & Gracey – ‘Don’t Need Love’
Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – ‘Rain’
Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’
Harry Styles – ‘Watermelon Sugar’
Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – ‘Ain’t It Different’
Joel Corry ft MNEK – ‘Head & Heart’
Nathan Dawe ft KSI – ‘Lighter’
Regard & Raye – ‘Secrets’
Simba ft DTG – ‘Rover’
Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – ‘Don’t Rush’

British Group

Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey

International Group

BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’
Celeste – ‘Not Your Muse’
Dua Lipa – ‘Future Nostalgia’
J Hus – ‘Big Conspiracy’
Jessie Ware – ‘What’s Your Pleasure’

Photo Credit: burnaboygram | josh_snaps

