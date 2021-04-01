Friends, Love & A Surprise Dinner – That’s How Mabel Makun Spent Her Birthday

It was celebrity interior designer, Mabel Makun‘s birthday on Wednesday and her husband, Ayo Makun threw her a surprise dinner that has us grinning from ear to ear.

Family and friends of the Makuns came together to celebrate Mabel and AY also had some very pleasant things to say about the love of his life.

Guests who were present at the event include Lanre Makun, Yomi Casual and wifey Grace Makun, as well as close celebrity friends like Alex Asogwa, Anita Asuoha (Warri Pikin), Tania Omotayo and Mabel’s stylist Mimi Yina (Medlinboss).

AY shared the beautiful video on Instagram and captioning it, he wrote:

SURPRISED DOINGS I wish we could party like this every day, but then I guess it wouldn’t be a surprise. It was definitely worth getting a year older for my very beautiful @realmabelmakun . Thank you all our family and friends for putting so much effort into making her day absolutely unforgettable! special thanks to @ruchielicious @medlinboss @darasimi0330 @realwarripikin @alex_unusual

See excerpts from the surprise dinner below: