Friends, Love & A Surprise Dinner - That’s How Mabel Makun Spent Her Birthday

Flour Mills of Nigeria celebrated International Women’s Day with a virtual Event hosted by FMN Women's Network

Total Health Trust extends a Hand of Love to Special needs Children at Ojuwoye Community Inclusive Primary School

This Remarkable 12-Year Old Boy Zizah Okeugo is Rising Above Autism & Epilepsy With His Art

To celebrate #WOHD2021, Colgate reaches out to 31 States and 44 Communities

Cheering Fans, Huge Concert & DSSRS Award: Burna Boy's Port Harcourt Homecoming in Photos

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: Check out These 3 Financially Helpful Quotes From Oluwatosin Olaseinde

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: We're Giving You 3 Salient Points From Tunde Omotoye's Session on Immigrating With Your Better Half

BrandListry Nigeria will be hosting a Webinar tagged 'Explore the Unexplored' for Beauty Enthusiasts | March 31st

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: See These 3 Unforgettable Quotes From Blessing Adesiyan on Partners in Parenting

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It was celebrity interior designer, Mabel Makun‘s birthday on Wednesday and her husband, Ayo Makun threw her a surprise dinner that has us grinning from ear to ear.

Family and friends of the Makuns came together to celebrate Mabel and AY also had some very pleasant things to say about the love of his life.

Guests who were present at the event include Lanre Makun, Yomi Casual and wifey Grace Makun, as well as close celebrity friends like Alex Asogwa, Anita Asuoha (Warri Pikin), Tania Omotayo and Mabel’s stylist Mimi Yina (Medlinboss).

AY shared the beautiful video on Instagram and captioning it, he wrote:

SURPRISED DOINGS

I wish we could party like this every day, but then I guess it wouldn’t be a surprise. It was definitely worth getting a year older for my very beautiful @realmabelmakun . Thank you all our family and friends for putting so much effort into making her day absolutely unforgettable!

special thanks to @ruchielicious @medlinboss @darasimi0330 @realwarripikin @alex_unusual

See excerpts from the surprise dinner below:

