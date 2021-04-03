Don Jazzy Reveals he Was Married at 20

Don Jazzy is opening up about his past relationship. According to the Mavin boss, he was married at the age of 20 to a lady identified as Michelle and got divorced at 22.

He stated that he was naive and was not prepared to leave music to be with his partner at the time. He then left his marriage when he was just 22 years so he could pursue his passion, which was music.

He explained that his latest post is a response to his “BlackBox interview” with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. (Click here to watch the first part).

Here’s what Don Jazzy wrote:

For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and fucked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music. Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and fuck it up again. So I’m taking my time. Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private actually. Past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o.

Since the new revelation, social media has been from exploding with memes and tweets in response to how Don Jazzy and his friends kept this secret for a very long time. Here’s a look at some of the reactions below:

You have to just love and respect Don Jazzy tbh. His love for his music may have ruined the marriage but I respect how he didn’t hear of him jumping from one relationship to the other knowing fully well music means a lot to him and the relationship might suffer for the other. — Ada~Beke💦🌺✨ (@blvck_Witch) April 3, 2021

God use this Don Jazzy’s gist to distract Twitter NG from Chelsea’s loss. I can’t take this. It’s too much for me 😩😩 — Chlorpheniramine #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) April 3, 2021

It takes a loyal circle to keep your secret out of the media. Don Jazzy has good friends! 18 years ago! Wow! https://t.co/RN70h3YGDQ — Ikaba Worldwide ✌️ (@StLutherIkaba) April 3, 2021

My respect for Don Jazzy has just increase, instead of blaming someone else & playing victim he took responsibility for his failed marriage. A lot of people needs to learn to take responsibility instead of blaming exs & how did he get married without the public knowing about it? pic.twitter.com/bbCXn0NVE0 — Yomi (@9Yommie) April 3, 2021

For D’banj , Dr sid, Wande coal, Kay switch , D prince and other close pal of don Jazzy way back to keep this top secret all the years even with the friction along the line is really amazing👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Kx6i6dvBAd — Osama🌚 (@osirmah) April 3, 2021

At 20 I was struggling assimilating at night class trying to pass exams😅 What gave DonJazzy such mind at 20?? — Dr David .I 🩺 (@David_drezzy) April 3, 2021

I have looked at the first frame many times and all I can say is OMO!! — Sinachi🕊️ (@DavidtheGooner) April 3, 2021

Big respect to Don Jazzy's close folks, they knew he was once married & kept it top secret. Bigger respect to Dbanj & Wande Coal for knowing all these and not spewing shit during the friction that led to the dissolution of Mohits years back. That's legendary level maturity! — Alex Oluwatobi (@alexlobaloba) April 3, 2021

I'm glad Don Jazzy told his story himself. Nigerian blogs would have said something totally off and untrue. https://t.co/kmvPCZJ68U — CHISOM (@_PLICE) April 3, 2021

Photo Credit: donjazzy