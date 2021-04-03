Don Jazzy Reveals he Was Married at 20

Connect with us

Don Jazzy is opening up about his past relationship. According to the Mavin boss, he was married at the age of 20 to a lady identified as Michelle and got divorced at 22.

He stated that he was naive and was not prepared to leave music to be with his partner at the time. He then left his marriage when he was just 22 years so he could pursue his passion, which was music.

He explained that his latest post is a response to his “BlackBox interview” with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. (Click here to watch the first part).

Here’s what Don Jazzy wrote:

For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and fucked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music.

Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and fuck it up again. So I’m taking my time. Why am I just saying this now?? I really like to keep my relationships private actually. Past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o.

Since the new revelation, social media has been from exploding with memes and tweets in response to how Don Jazzy and his friends kept this secret for a very long time. Here’s a look at some of the reactions below:

