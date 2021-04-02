New Music + Video: Sammie Okposo – Too Good To Be True

Connect with us

Music

Published

5 mins ago

 on

Gospel music minister, Sammie Okposo is out with a new track titled “Too Good To Be True” accompanied by its official video directed by Frizzle and Bizzle Films. The new single serves as Sammie Okposo’s second release for the year.

American Gospel singer Micheal Stuckey, Nikki Laoye, Naomi Classik, Magpsalms, Marvellous Odiete, Joy Odiete, Stacy Uche, Shimmer, Abiodun Sage, and Imma Jamz all make cameo appearances in the music video.

“Too Good To Be True” comes after the successful release of the critically acclaimed “Grace is Available“, a timely song for the beginning of the year 2021.

Listen to the new track below:

Download

Watch the video below:

