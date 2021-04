It’s a Baby Boy for Dotman & His Partner Madisyn

Dotman is a proud dad!

The singer-songwriter has welcomed his first child with his partner, Madisyn.

Dotman revealed the good news on his Instagram page with a photo of himself, Madisyn and their handsome baby boy. He also shared a cutesy video where he is seen singing to Madisyn’s bump in anticipation of their son’s arrival.

Captioning the post, Dotman wrote:

Welcome Home Boy 💕 #Alhamdulillah 🙏🏾@madisyn.simien ❤️

Swipe to see the video:



Congratulations to the couple! Sending BN love and light your way❤️

Photo Credit: @dotmanofficial