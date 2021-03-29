Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

The Sequel to “The Ghost and the Tout” is on its Way!

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 4 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ever Wondered What Life on the Street is Actually Like? Then Check Out This Exclusive Snippet of "Awon Boyz"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#ProphetessTheMovie: All the Head-Turning Looks from the Premiere of "Prophetess"

Movies & TV Scoop

"Insecure”, Chadwick Boseman, Regé-Jean Page snag 2021 NAACP Image Awards

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

All the FAB Red Carpet Photos! Folake Olowofoyeku, Issa Rae, Maisai Martin & More at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Catch Up on the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Movies & TV

The #BNMovieFeature concludes with Aicha Macky's documentary "The Fruitless Tree"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Part 3 (The Sleepwalker) of Biodun Stephen's "Sugar Chops" starring Bisola Aiyeola & Ariyike Olowolagba

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Rona Scare? What Could Go Wrong in this Episode of "Ratings"?

Movies & TV

The Sequel to “The Ghost and the Tout” is on its Way!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

If you loved the 2018 blockbuster “The Ghost and the Tout”, get ready for more because a sequel is coming.

“The Ghost and The Tout” followed the story of a young lady who grew up in a Ghetto and meets with a ghost after an unfortunate incident takes place. Soon after, her life is thrown into a series of drama that only her can see and understand.

The star-studded comedy film featured Toyin Abraham alongside Femi Adebayo, Sambasa Nzeribe, Chioma Akpotha, Lasisi Elenu, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Dele Odule, Chiwetalu Agu, Rachel Okonkwo, Bayray McNwizu, Chigurl, Bobrisky amongst many others.

The sequel will be directed by Michael Akinrogunde who shared the news which was reposted by Toyin on Instagram. Captioning the post, the director wrote:

Proud and excited to announce that I’m directing the sequel to the blockbuster #TheGhostAndTheToutToo

I have the rare opportunity to be working with the World Best @toyin_abraham on this world class film and I’ve learnt so much from her, her work ethic and her huge heart for people! Thank you Ma for the honour.

I’d like to thank @mosesbabatope @miseducationofmimi @_iamkene and the kind folks at @filmoneng for the support and trust too.

Blockbuster season, loading!📷 @zimmani @barnyee

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

5 Things you Can Do Today to Get to the Top of your Industry

Are We Closing the Gender Gap or Employing Women on Merit?

Young People Can’t Build or Rent; Is the World Facing a Housing Crisis?

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness

Dennis Isong: Is it Advisable to Invest in Commercial Real Estate in Lagos?
Advertisement
css.php