The Sequel to “The Ghost and the Tout” is on its Way!

If you loved the 2018 blockbuster “The Ghost and the Tout”, get ready for more because a sequel is coming.

“The Ghost and The Tout” followed the story of a young lady who grew up in a Ghetto and meets with a ghost after an unfortunate incident takes place. Soon after, her life is thrown into a series of drama that only her can see and understand.

The star-studded comedy film featured Toyin Abraham alongside Femi Adebayo, Sambasa Nzeribe, Chioma Akpotha, Lasisi Elenu, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Dele Odule, Chiwetalu Agu, Rachel Okonkwo, Bayray McNwizu, Chigurl, Bobrisky amongst many others.

The sequel will be directed by Michael Akinrogunde who shared the news which was reposted by Toyin on Instagram. Captioning the post, the director wrote: